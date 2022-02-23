DC United scores blockchain company as new jersey sponsor

The Black and Red will be sporting the logo of blockchain technology provider XDC Network.

When D.C. United opens its 27th Major League Soccer season this Saturday at Audi Field, the colors will be the same, but the front of the team’s jerseys will be different.

The Black and Red will be sporting the logo of blockchain technology provider XDC Network. The partnership between XDC and United is a three-year deal, and according to Pablo Mauer of The Athletic, is worth around $6 million per year to the club.

NEWS: D.C. United Announce First-of-its-Kind Partnership with Leading Blockchain XDC Network 🗞️➡️ https://t.co/EONXqNHMkb — D.C. United (@dcunited) February 22, 2022

Leidos had been United‘s jersey sponsor over the last eight seasons at a value of around $4 million per year.

In a statement announcing the deal, United says the partnership is the first of its kind between a professional sports team in the U.S. and a blockchain network. Through XDC Network’s blockchain technology, fans will be introduced to a one-of-a-kind “Fan Token” program, which will reward fan loyalty through several engagement opportunities, like exclusive experiences and special access.

“Our partnership with XDC Network enables us to present more meaningful fan experiences using their cutting edge blockchain technology and create rewarding engagement opportunities for our ever-growing Black-and-Red community,” – @DanitaJohnson pic.twitter.com/ZgLABP8xbh — D.C. United (@dcunited) February 22, 2022

United fans will also be able to interact with NFTs on the XDC Network through an innovative video platform, as well as have the opportunity to learn about blockchain technology.

“It’s one thing to build this technology. It’s another thing, however, to see it being used throughout mainstream markets and by recognizable legacy brands,” said Billy Sebell, executive director of the XDC Foundation.

“This partnership is about bringing the value of blockchain to the D.C. United fan base to elevate their experience, drive deeper engagement, and connect the growing crypto ecosystem to the club.”