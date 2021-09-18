Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Barco, Atlanta stay hot, top DC United 3-2

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 6:17 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Ezequiel Barco had a goal and an assist, keeping Atlanta United hot with a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Saturday.

Barco notched his sixth goal and fifth assist in nine games, a time that has seen Atlanta win seven times in eight games to surge into solid playoff contention.

Atlanta (9-7-9) took the lead with Barco’s precision free kick in the 18th minute. Josef Martinez doubled the lead from close range in the 65th on Barco’s setup.

Felipe Martins of D.C. (10-11-4) cut the deficit in half in the 75th minute with a stunning strike from the top of the circle. However Marcelino Moreno made a dazzling run through three defenders before crossing to George Bello for the winning tap-in in the 87th.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Martinez banged a shot off the post and on the counter Edison Flores pulled D.C. within one in the closing seconds.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

