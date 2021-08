Kamara, Reyna each score twice, DC United beats Crew 4-2

Ola Kamara and Yordy Reyna each scored twice and D.C. United beat the Columbus Crew 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Columbus Crew's Waylon Francis, right, tries to keep the ball away from D.C. United's Yordy Reyna during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. AP Photo/Jay LaPrete Columbus Crew's Erik Hurtado, left, and D.C. United's Frederic Brillant vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ola Kamara and Yordy Reyna each scored twice and D.C. United beat the Columbus Crew 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Reyna dispossessed Aboubacar Keita in the attacking half, Kamara took the ball and beat goalkeeper Eloy Room to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute. Reyna headed home a cross by Andy Najar in the 40th, and Kamara converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to give D.C. United (7-7-3) a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Kevin Molino scored in the 65th minute and Lucas Zelarayán added a goal in the 71st to pull Columbus (6-5-6) to 3-2, but Reyna slipped a left-footer between a pair of defenders and inside the post to cap the scoring in the 74th minute.

D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid left because of a lower-leg injury and was replaced by Jon Kempin in the 17th minute.

The Crew played a scoreless draw against Nashville in its last home match on July 21. Columbus, which had lost just one of its last 26 home matches (W19 D6, including playoffs), has gone back-to-back home matches without a victory since a run of three straight draws in August 2019.

D.C. United played a scoreless draw at Cincinnati on Saturday despite finishing with just nine men, becoming the first team in nearly two years to keep a clean sheet despite having multiple players sent off. The last team to do so was FC Cincinnati against D.C. United in October 2019.

