Vermeer makes three saves in FC Cincinnati’s scoreless tie

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 9:53 PM

Kenneth Vermeer had three saves for Cincinnati in a 0-0 tie with D.C. United on Saturday.

Cincinnati (3-7-5) and United (6-7-3) each had eight shots. Cincinnati had two shots on goal and United had three.

Bill Hamid made two saves for United.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Cincinnati visits the New York Red Bulls and United visits the Columbus Crew.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

