D.C. United’s Paul Arriola and Donovan Pines Make U.S. Gold Cup Squad

D.C. United's Paul Arriola and Donovan Pines were named to the United States men's national team's 23-man squad roster for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is about to get underway, and the United States men’s national team manager Gregg Berhalter has named his 23-man squad for the tournament, which will not see most of their European-based players.

Nonetheless, coming off a wild Nations League victory over Mexico, Berhalter hopes this squad can win another tournament with names such as Daryl Dike, who, despite playing at Orlando City SC, gained valuable European experience in England last season. The objective is to continue riding that momentum, win the Gold Cup and get set for World Cup qualifying in September.

“Our priority is to win the Gold Cup. Anytime we’re competing for a trophy, we want to win it,” Berhalter said. “It’s going to take a good effort by the group, but it’s certainly a focus of ours. We know the games are going to be difficult, and as we looked at the roster for this tournament, we focused on guys who are in form and can help the team win.”

D.C. United forward Paul Arriola has had his share of call ups with the national team having 35 caps and scoring eight goals. The 26-year-old, along with Columbus Crew’s Gyasi Zardes, will be the most experienced forwards for the U.S. at the Gold Cup.

There are also some players making their debut at this tournament. D.C. United defender Donovan Pines will have his first taste of international football. The former University of Mayland player has the opportunity to impress and perhaps play his way into future call-ups.

The U.S. is in Group B alongside Canada, Martinique, and a team still-to-be determined through the 2021 Gold Cup Prelims. There are four groups total with the top two in each advancing to the knockout quarterfinals. The championship match is Aug. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.