Pereyra scores in 7th, Orlando City beats DC United 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mauricio Pereyra scored in the seventh minute to help Orlando City beat D.C. United 1-0 on Sunday night.

Kyle Smith sent a pass from near midfield into the 18-yard box and Pereyra put a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner for Orlando City (2-0-3).

D.C. United has lost four of five to drop to 2-4-0.

