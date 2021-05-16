CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md.'s pandemic aid | Rides for vaccinations to vets | Md. creates vaccine lottery | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Pereyra scores in 7th, Orlando City beats DC United 1-0

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 10:14 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mauricio Pereyra scored in the seventh minute to help Orlando City beat D.C. United 1-0 on Sunday night.

Kyle Smith sent a pass from near midfield into the 18-yard box and Pereyra put a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner for Orlando City (2-0-3).

D.C. United has lost four of five to drop to 2-4-0.

