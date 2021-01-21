MLS SuperDraft Selections

First Round 1. Austin, Daniel Pereira, m, Virginia Tech 2. Cincinnati, Calvin Harris, f, Wake Forest 3. Colorado Rapids (from…

First Round

1. Austin, Daniel Pereira, m, Virginia Tech

2. Cincinnati, Calvin Harris, f, Wake Forest

3. Colorado Rapids (from Houston), Philip Mayaka, m, Clemson

4. D.C. United, Kimarni Smith, f, Clemson

5. D.C. United (from Atlanta), Michael DeShields, d, Wake Forest

6. Houston (from Colorado thru Chicago), Ethan Bartlow, d, Washington

7. Salt Lake, Bret Halsey, d, Virginia

8. Orlando City (from Portland thru LA Galaxy), Derek Dodson, f, Georgetown

9. Vancouver, David Egbo, f, Akron

10. Miami, Josh Penn, f, Indiana

11. Austin (from Montreal), Freddy Kleemann, d, Washington

12. San Jose, Thomas Williamson, f, California

13. N.Y. Red Bulls, Luther Archimede, f, Syracuse

14. Los Angeles FC, Daniel Trejo, f, California State, Northridge

15. FC Dallas (from Colorado), Nicky Hernandez, m, Southern Methodist

16. LA Galaxy (from Portland), Josh Drack, f, Denver

17. Minnesota (from NYCFC), Justin McMaster, f, Wake Forest

