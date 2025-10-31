What Baltimore’s new Key Bridge will look like

New design renderings revealed Thursday show what the rebuilt Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, will look like once completed.

New design renderings revealed Thursday show what the rebuilt Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, will look like once completed in the fall of 2028.

The yearslong project will replace the Key Bridge, which collapsed after being struck by a container ship in March 2024, killing six construction workers.

The redesigned cable-stayed crossing will feature two 12-foot lanes in each direction and stretch more than two miles across the Patapsco River, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The new bridge will have a higher clearance and taller structural framework than the original.

The redesign will rise 230 feet above the water, with twin towers reaching more than 600 feet high, according to MTA. The original bridge had an 185-foot clearance and the main truss, which provides structural support, was 358 feet tall.

The project is expected to cost $2 billion and the new bridge is expected to expected to last a century.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board will hold a hearing Nov. 18 in D.C. to discuss its marine investigation report tied to the collapse of the original bridge.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

