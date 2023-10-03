Metro will stay open late for Thursday night’s Commanders game

Metro and the Commanders have signed a five-year partnership to "invest in promoting Metro as the optimal travel option to and from games."

Need a ride home from the Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears game at FedEx Field on Thursday? Good news: Metro will stay open late to help you get to your end zone after the game.

Metro and the Commanders teamed up to make the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

After the game Thursday, fans entering Downtown Largo and Morgan Boulevard stations — the stations closest to the stadium — will be able to get anywhere they need to go in the rail system, Metro said.

All other stations will be exit-only after midnight Thursday.

After Thursday’s game, last trains will be held at transfer stations so customers can make their connections:

To take the last Blue Line train at Downtown Largo, plan to arrive at the station by 12:25 a.m.

To take the last Silver Line train at Downtown Largo, plan to arrive at the station by 12:32 a.m.

To take the last Blue Line train at Morgan Boulevard, plan to arrive at the station by 12:27 a.m.

To take the last Silver Line train at Morgan Boulevard, plan to arrive at the station by 12:34 a.m.

Downtown Largo Station is a roughly 35-minute walk from FedEx Field, while Morgan Boulevard should take a little over 20 minutes. However, be aware that these walk times might vary based on crowds and other factors.

Not only will customers get late-night train service Thursday, but Metro and the Commanders have signed a five-year partnership to “invest in promoting Metro as the optimal travel option to and from games,” according to a news release.

The news release didn’t provide further details of what the partnership entailed.

“This supports our strategic transformation plan to be customer centric, grow ridership, and be a great regional partner,” said Randy Clarke, Metro’s general manager and CEO. “We look forward to the many ways we can partner with the Commanders as they build a World Champion organization.”

For the Commanders’ part, team president Jason Wright said in the release that he and the team “welcome this partnership to ensure our fans have accessible public transit options to get to the game and stay late through the end of the 4th quarter this Thursday night.”

“Metro has always been a reliable option for our fans, and we are excited to expand this partnership as we continue to improve the overall guest experience on game days, which includes arriving to and departing from FedExField,” Wright said. “We look forward to seeing everyone Thursday night.”

Metro and the Commanders encourage riders to check the transit agency’s MetroPulse site for real-time train arrival and departure information.

