Stretch of Clara Barton Parkway open again, after closing for several hours Thursday

Heads up drivers: All lanes are open once again on the Clara Barton Parkway in Montgomery County, Maryland, leading into the District, after being closed for several hours Thursday.

The parkway was closed from the Glen Echo turnaround to the Chain Bridge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday for debris clean-up from recent storms, the WTOP Traffic Center reported.

The D.C. area has been hit with several rounds of powerful thunderstorms over the past week that have downed trees and knocked out power for many residents.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service, which maintains the parkway, said crews have been clearing storm debris all week. Thursday’s closure was to clear tree debris that posed a potential hazard.

Below is a map showing the general location of where the closure was:

WTOP’s Grace Newton contributed to this report.

