A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new I-95 Express Lanes

Here's what drivers should know before taking advantage of the new extension of the Interstate 95 Express Lanes in Virginia.

A new 10-mile stretch of Express Lanes on Interstate 95 in Virginia extends high-occupancy toll lanes all the way to Fredericksburg, creating the largest reversible road in the U.S. and aiming to ease congestion on a key corridor leading to and from D.C.

But there’s a few things drivers should know before taking advantage of the new lanes.

When does it open?

The new extension officially opens Thursday at 10 p.m. with two lanes of traffic in the median of I-95 heading southbound. As with the existing Express Lanes, the extension is reversible and the lanes will switch to a northbound direction starting Friday morning.

The 10-mile extension, known as “Fred Ex,” picks up where the current I-95 Express Lanes used to end, just past Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) and extends to Route 17 (Warrenton Road).

Where is it?

For now, the extension will only benefit drivers who plan to use the full end-to-end 10-mile extension. Additional on- and off-ramp exits along the way — including near Marine Corps Base Quantico and Courthouse Road/Route 630 — aren’t set to open until this winter.

Heading north, drivers can access the extension entering on the left, just after the North Rappahannock River Crossing. Until the additional exits open later, the next exit after entering isn’t until Prince William County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says with the opening of the extension, drivers may need to make decisions about their route earlier.

You can explore how your commute may change using an interactive map on the VDOT website.

What to watch for

The express lanes extension won’t be a cure-all, according to WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine. “But the added capacity could lessen the length of delays on the mainline in one direction, particularly upstream through Quantico,” he said.

“The traffic congestion on the mainline will generally be worse for drivers going in the direction opposite to the orientation of the express lanes,” Dildine added.

The exits at the south end of the facility are new.

“As always, there is an adjustment period,” Dildine said. “It could take a few days for both drivers to figure out the ramps near Route 17 and for engineers to find a price range that keeps traffic moving.”

Who rides free?

Vehicles with at least three occupants will ride free as long as they have an E-ZPass Flex transponder set to “HOV ON.” Vehicles with fewer than three occupants will pay a toll that will vary based on traffic volume.

Motorcycles and buses travel toll-free.

Added to the existing high-occupancy toll lanes on I-95 and Interstate 395, Virginia officials say the new extension creates the longest reversible road in the U.S. — from the Potomac River in D.C. to the Rappahannock.

In addition, officials say the new lanes will add an additional 66% capacity during rush hour, which could save drivers as much as 35 minutes on a trip from D.C. to Fredericksburg.

What’s next?

Additional exits in busy areas along the new lanes are planned to open this winter.

