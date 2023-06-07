More traffic dividers are coming to your commute on the GW Parkway

If you drive on the George Washington Parkway, get ready to see some more lane dividers. The National Park Service is extending its rehab project on the GW Parkway further south this weekend.

If you drive on the George Washington Parkway, be ready to see some more lane dividers.

The National Park Service is extending its rehab project on the GW Parkway further south this weekend. The ongoing North Parkway Rehabilitation Project will continue 3.5 miles further south.

The outer northbound lane on the GW Parkway running from Route 123 all the way to the Windy Run Bridge will be closed off in order for crews to continue the rehab.

Starting Saturday, June 10, the inner northbound lane and the outer southbound lanes will remain open for regular traffic flow.

The inner southbound lane will serve as a reversible lane during rush hours. From 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. that lane will head south to D.C. and it will switch to a northbound lane from 2:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. It will be closed all other times.

Crews have already re-striped the southbound lanes on this stretch with double yellow lines, and lane dividers will be placed to separate the two current south bound lanes.

The NPS asked drivers to follow traffic signs, respect the 40 mph speed limit and to expect delays through narrow travel lanes.

The North Parkway Rehabilitation Project began in April when NPS closed the southbound lanes between Interstate 495 and Virginia Route 123.

The $161 million restoration project will not only repave the road but also redesign the Route 123 interchange, repair stormwater systems, reconstruct stone walls and roadside barriers, and rehabilitate the parkway’s scenic overlooks.

Because of all the extensive work, the project is expected to last until late 2025.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.