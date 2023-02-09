Weekend Road and Rail: 495, 66 and DC corridor projects; Metro maintenance

There is a chance for impactful weather this weekend, which could hamper plans for work on the Transform I-66 Outside the Beltway project, 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (NEXT) and some D.C. corridor projects, as well as some work on Metro’s Red and Green lines. Here’s a look at what’s planned, weather permitting.

Roadwork

Virginia

Construction continues on Transform 66 Outside the Beltway. Throughout this week and into this weekend, there have been an array of ramp and lane closures associated with this ongoing project. Here’s what’s happening this weekend, weather permitting.

Route 29 (Lee Highway) North and South from University Boulevard to Interstate 66. Friday, Feb. 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane will be closed for road widening.

University Boulevard East and West from Route 29 to I-66. Friday, Feb. 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane will be closed for road widening.

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 50 West. Early Saturday morning, Feb. 11, midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed for barrier removal. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North. Stay to the left and turn left at the traffic signal onto Route 123 North; stay right to I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 50 West.

Ramp from the 66 Express Lanes East to the 495 Express Lanes South. Friday, Feb. 10, from 10 p.m. to Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed for barrier work. Overhead signs will direct drivers to alternate routes.

495 Express Lanes Northern Extension

The newer and very impactful project for travelers between Maryland and Virginia continues to be the 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (NEXT) project, which is currently expanding the Express Lanes between Tysons and McLean. Here is what to watch out for this weekend, weather permitting.

I-495 North and South

Friday, Feb. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mobile single lane closures on northbound and southbound I-495 between Route 123 and the George Washington Memorial Parkway for traffic maintenance, including lane striping.

Friday, Feb. 10, from 9:30 p.m. to Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5 a.m. Double right lane closures on northbound I-495 from the Dulles Toll Road to the George Washington Memorial Parkway for barrier and attenuator placement. Note: This work may extend to Saturday night if there are weather delays during the week.

Friday, Feb. 10, from 9:30 p.m. to Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5 a.m. Double right lane closures on southbound I-495 from the George Washington Memorial Parkway to Old Dominion Drive for barrier placement, and at Scott’s Run bridge for noise barrier post removal to support bridge work and clearing access at Scott’s Run. Note: This work may extend to Saturday night if there are weather delays during the week.

Friday, Feb. 10, from 9:30 p.m. to Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5 a.m. Single and/or double mobile lane closures on northbound and southbound I-495 between the Dulles Toll Road and George Washington Memorial Parkway for traffic maintenance and pothole repair work.

Dulles Toll Road

Friday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The on-ramp from eastbound Dulles Toll Road to northbound I-495 will be narrowed (no lane closure) for bridge work.

Friday, Feb. 10, from 9:30 p.m. to Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5 a.m. Alternating single left and right lane closures on the westbound Dulles Toll Road from Route 123 to the west of the I-495 overpass to shift traffic for painting/eradicating work.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration has various ongoing projects throughout our region, including the weekend work in Charles County for the eastbound MD-228 at Western Parkway intersection improvements.

There is ongoing guardrail installation along Solomons Island Road in Calvert County that requires off-peak lane closures. In Montgomery County, work continues along Georgia Avenue, Brookeville Road, Brighton Dam Road, MD-108/Olney Sandy Spring Road, and of course, Connecticut Avenue and Jones Bridge Road.

For full updates on any and all ongoing roadwork projects, check the MDOT SHA project portal here, or their homepage here.

For the ongoing Purple Line project work between Montgomery and Prince Georges Counties, check this site for any ongoing changes and travel information.

DC

The District Department of Transportation continues the ongoing I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project and the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge. Here are the plans for this weekend between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 9.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m., weather permitting.

South Capitol Street SE/SW single lane both northbound and southbound between Firth Sterling Avenue SE and N Street SE.

Suitland Parkway SE up to two lanes eastbound and westbound between Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE and South Capitol Street SE.

Firth Sterling Avenue SE single lanes both northbound/southbound between South Capitol Street SE and Howard Road SE.

Howard Road SE single lanes between Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue SE and South Capitol Street SE.

The plan for I-295 this weekend, weather permitting, looks like this:

Single lane closed between I-695 (Exits 1B-C) and South Capitol Street/JBAB (Exit 2B).

I-295 ramps to and from Suitland Parkway (Exit 4), ramp narrows/single lane closures between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

I-295 ramps to and from South Capitol Street (Exit 4), ramp narrows between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Metro

Metro has maintenance scheduled on the Red and Green lines, which includes replacing rail fasteners that help to anchor the tracks, and installing fiber optic cables for emergency radio and signal systems.

There will be service to all 97 stations. The Yellow Line shutdown continues between the Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza for major infrastructure improvements with the Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge Rehabilitation Project over the Potomac River.

The full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found on Metro’s website.