Weekend Road and Rail: I-95 toll updates; I-66 and 495 work

This weekend, weather could impact overnight work related to the Interstate 66 Transformation and Interstate 495 Next projects. In the District, the 295/South Capitol Street Corridor Projects are slated to continue. And on I-95 through the Fort McHenry Tunnel, more electronic tolling goes into place this weekend.

Here are a few things to be aware of this weekend as you’re out and about.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a project Friday to replace an underground pipe on MD-170 (Aviation Boulevard) ​between Mathison Way and MD 176 (Dorsey Road) in Anne Arundel County. This work takes place weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and is expected to be complete in late-February, weather permitting.

The contractor will close the northbound MD 170 shoulder and is permitted to close a single lane on northbound MD 170 on weekdays when work is underway. Equipment and crews will work from the northbound MD 170 shoulder to access the Stony Run stream.

This work zone is part of the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport loop project. Signs, barrels and cones will guide drivers through the work zone. Pedestrians and cyclists will continue to have access to the BWI Trail pedestrian bridge during construction.

This Sunday, weather permitting, two highway speed lanes and two lanes through the toll plaza will be open for motorists traveling I-95 southbound at the Fort McHenry Tunnel, in Baltimore, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The southbound tolls will be collected via new overhead electronic toll gantry just before the tunnel bore. With gantry activation, toll feedback displays in former plaza are deactivated.

Motorists should stay alert and adhere to overhead lane-use signals. For motorists traveling in the left two lanes through the toll plaza, they will use the southbound left tube (Bore 2). For commercial vehicles and motorists using Exit 55/Key Highway, be sure to stay right and use the southbound right tube (Bore 1).

Motorists entering southbound I-95 from Keith Avenue should use caution when merging with oncoming traffic. Tolling remains in effect. The northbound traffic shift and toll gantry activation is anticipated to occur late January – early February.

For all ongoing roadwork projects check the MDOT SHA project portal.

There is continuing Purple Line Project work between Montgomery and Prince Georges counties.

Virginia

Even though the Express Lanes are open on I-66 traveling between Gainesville and the Capital Beltway, the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction is continuing throughout the corridor during daytime, overnight and weekend hours as weather conditions allow. Here are a few locations to be aware of through this weekend.

I-66 East from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to the Manassas Safety Rest Area. On Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work and drainage work.

Route 286 South from Fair Lakes Parkway to Route 29

On Friday, Jan. 13: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Two lanes will be closed for a traffic shift.

I-66 East at I-495 on Friday, Jan. 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

495 Express Lanes South from the start of the Express Lanes (one-half mile north of Exit 45 (Route 267) to I-66 on Friday, Jan. 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the southbound 495 Express Lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East on Friday night, Jan. 13 from midnight to 4 a.m.: The ramp will be closed nightly for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to I-66 West (prior to the closure), exit to Nutley Street, stay to the left and turn left at the traffic signal onto Nutley Street South, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.

Ramp from I-495 North to the 66 Express Lanes West on Friday night, Jan. 13 from midnight to 4 a.m.: The ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work. Overhead signs will direct drivers to alternate routes.

Ramp from the 66 Express Lanes East to I-495 North on Friday night Jan. 13 from midnight to 4 a.m.: The ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work. Overhead signs will direct drivers to alternate routes.

Route 28 South at I-66, January 13, will be used as backup.

Route 28 and I-66, Walney and Braddock Roads, there has been ongoing overnight sign installation with various lanes and ramp closures happening. With the weather forecast, crews will be using overnight Friday as a possible back up to any missed work. Here is what to expect.

There is also work planned as well for the 495 Next Project, which is currently working to expand the Beltway Express Lanes between Tysons and McLean. Here is what to watch out for this weekend.

I-495 North and South

Single left lane closures on north- and southbound I-495 between the Live Oak Drive bridge and Old Dominion Drive bridge for work on the two bridges on Friday Jan. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Triple right lane closures on northbound I-495 at Old Dominion Drive for sound wall removal on Friday, Jan. 13 from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Double left and right lane alternating closures on southbound I-495 between the American Legion Bridge and Old Dominion Drive for painting and eradicating lane lines on Friday, Jan. 13 from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mobile single lane closures on the I-495 Express Lanes exit (exit 45) to westbound Dulles Toll Road for painting on Friday, Jan. 13 from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dulles Toll Road

Single left lane closures on the westbound Dulles Toll Road connector between Route 123 and the I-495 interchange for bridge work on Friday, Jan. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single left lane closures on eastbound Dulles Toll Road at the I-495 interchange for clearing work on Friday, Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mobile single lane closures on east- and westbound Dulles Toll Road for survey work to place overhead signs on Friday, Jan. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dulles Access Road

Single left lane closures on eastbound Dulles Access Road at the I-495 interchange for clearing work on Friday Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mobile single lane closures on east- and westbound Dulles Access Road for survey work to place overhead signs on Friday, Jan. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DC

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will temporarily close lanes, ramps and shoulders on the following roadways to perform construction activities in closures associated with the I-295 / DC 295 Corridor Project.

Here is the schedule for closures through this weekend between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.

South Capitol Street SE/SW up to two left or right lanes northbound and southbound between Firth Sterling Avenue SE and N Street SE.

Suitland Parkway SE up to two left or right lanes eastbound and westbound between Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE and South Capitol Street SE.

Firth Sterling Avenue SE single left or right lane northbound/southbound between South Capitol Street SE and Howard Road

Howard Road SE single left or right lane between Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue SE and South Capitol Street SE.

R Street SW single lane closures between Half Street SW and South Capitol Street SW.

St. Elizabeths Road SE southbound single lane closure south of Firth Sterling Avenue.

Half Street SW single left or right lane closure northbound/southbound between S Street SW and P Street SW.

Barry Road SE single lane closure (lanes narrowed) between Firth Sterling Avenue SE and Eaton Road SE.

Anacostia Drive single lane closure (flagged).

The following closures are scheduled for I-295:

Single left or right lane between I-695 (Exits 1B-C) and South Capitol Street / JBAB (Exit 2B).

I-295 on and off-ramps to/from Suitland Parkway (Exit 4), ramp narrows/single lane closure.

I-295 on and off-ramps to/from South Capitol Street (Exit 4), ramp narrows.

There are also ongoing closures for the South Capitol Street Corridor Project – Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge Projects to improve multimodal transportation options, increase community accessibility, and support economic development on both sides of the Anacostia River.

For more information, check out the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge Project online and to stay up to date on traffic related impacts and construction progress.

For the long MLK weekend, there will be several events throughout the District shutting down roads.

The 42nd annual MLK Jr. Holiday Peace Walk and Parade will take place at 10:45 a.m. on Monday morning at Shepherd Park in Northeast.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from Good Hope Road to Malcolm X Avenue, SE

Good Hope Road from Anacostia Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

Anacostia Drive from US Park Police Anacostia Facility to Anacostia Recreation Center

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from Good Hope Road to Malcolm X Avenue, SE

Good Hope Road from Anacostia Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

Anacostia Drive from US Park Police Anacostia Facility to Anacostia Recreation Center

Metro

This weekend Metro will have routine maintenance while serving all 97 stations. There will be single-tracking on the Red Line for leak mitigation between Silver Spring and Forest Glen.

On Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, trains will operate on Saturday service levels.

Riders should be advised that Yellow Line express shuttle buses will not operate on the holiday for the major capital infrastructure improvements continue on the Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge Rehabilitation Project over the Potomac River, which still requires a Yellow Line Shutdown between the Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza..

The full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found online.