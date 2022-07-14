Weekend Road and Rail: I-66 stops and closures, Metro work on all lines

Here’s what to expect this weekend on the region's roadways and mass transit services.

A few notable changes to the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project, new resurfacing projects, events in the District and Metro work on all lines. Here’s what to expect this weekend on the region’s roadways and mass transit services.

Roadwork

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has begun its $2.3 million resurfacing and safety project on US-1/Baltimore Avenue between Rhode Island Avenue and MD-212/Powder Mill Road this week in Prince George’s County.

As of Wednesday, lanes will be restricted using barrels, cones and arrow boards, with drivers being alerted to closures by variable message boards during off-peak times. This means, in addition to lane reductions during work, there will be uneven pavement with continued milling and paving, sign installation and signal upgrades. All active work is weather-dependent with a projected completion date of summer 2023.

There is also a new resurfacing project beginning on MD-2 between US-50 and Cypress Creek Road in Anne Arundel County, which will have lane closures and restrictions during overnights Sunday through Thursday nights.

In Frederick, as part of the I-270/MD-85 Buckeystown Pike Interchange project to replace poorly-rated bridges built in 1950, a new traffic shift is now in place on MD-85 between Pegasus Court and Spectrum Drive.

MDOT SHA has many other continuing projects, which can be found on their project portal.

On Interstate 495/Capital Beltway near the Suitland Parkway, paving work is set to continue through the summer. MDOT works both loops of the Capital Beltway between MD-4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road. For updates, check here.

For more on the ever-changing Purple Line work between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, check out the Purple Line Project website.

Virginia

The ongoing Express Lanes Expansion as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project between Gainesville and the Beltway saw a few long-term closures go into place this week. Along with the constant lane and ramp closures, shifts and splits that happen daily and overnights, there are two significant changes motorists should be aware of heading into the weekend.

Final paving for the Express Lanes will be taking place on I-66 between Route 29/Centreville and Route 29/Gainesville, which is expected to reduce the westbound travel lanes 24/7 through the weekend with the left lane closed continually.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, closing the left westbound lane round-the-clock will help crews work more efficiently and expediently. Thus, reducing traffic impacts of additional paving during the coming months.

Also this week, there is now extended closure of the ramps at the Stringfellow Road/66 Interchange as the Transformation Project takes aim at these on and off ramps. The ramp from I-66 West and the access from Stringfellow Road to I-66 East will remain closed for the next eight weeks.

This work is to widen I-66 over Stringfellow Road to accommodate the new I-66 Express Lanes and provide room for any future mass transit. The I-66 ramps at Stringfellow Road are being modified to add full-time Express Lane access to and from the east.

There will be other spots to watch for work this weekend. Here is a list of notable locations for this ongoing roadwork planned into this weekend according to VDOT:

I-66 West from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to Route 29 Gainesville: Friday, July 15, continuously through Monday, July 18. The left (HOV) lane will be closed continuously for paving. Between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. each night, a second travel lane will be closed.

I-66 West from Route 29 (Lee Highway) Centreville to Route 29 Gainesville: Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, July 15, continuously through Monday, July 18. The left (HOV) lane will be closed continuously for paving. Between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. each night, three travel lanes will be closed.

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North: Saturday, July 16, from midnight to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed for sign installation. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North, stay to the right to I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.

I-66 West at Route 50: Friday, July 15: 9 p.m. to 9 p.m. Two lanes will be closed for sign installation.

495 Express Lanes North from Robinson Terminal (the beginning of the Express Lanes) to I-66: Friday, July 15, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Saturday, July 16, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. The northbound 495 Express Lanes will be closed nightly for overhead bridge work at I-66. Overhead variable message boards will direct traffic to an alternate route.

I-495 North at I-66: Friday, July 15, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

495 Express Lanes South at I-66: Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

Ramp from I-66 East to the 495 Express Lanes South: Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed both nights for overhead bridge work. Overhead variable message boards will direct traffic to an alternate route.

I-66 East at I-495: Friday, July 15, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for gantry installation with periodic stoppages during the overnight hours.

Ramp from I-66 East to I-495 North: Saturday, July 16, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. The ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to I-495 South, take the exit to Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard) East, stay to the right to Fairview Park, take the left fork to Fairview Park North, bear left at the traffic signal, then stay to the right following signs to I-495 North.

DC

On Saturday, there will be a celebration of Asian heritage with the Fiesta Asia Street Fair taking place in the District. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

In NW, the following streets will see Emergency No Parking from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive

6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue

Constitution Avenue between 6th Street and 3rd Street

Pennsylvania Avenue between 6th Street and 3rd Street

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 2 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive

Constitution Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street

Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street

There is ongoing work associated with the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project and the South Capitol Street Corridor Project with various lane and ramp closures during off-peak times to include the weekends between I-295 between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695, Firth Sterling, the Suitland Parkway as well as on South Capitol Street.

The following locations will see work this weekend:

Single lane closures anytime daily and nightly during off-peak periods on I-295 between the merge from Malcolm X Avenue and I-695.

Single lane closures daily and nightly in both directions on South Capitol Street SE/SW between Firth Sterling Avenue SE and N Street SE.

Single lane closures daily and nightly in both directions Suitland Parkway SE between the Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue SE overpass and South Capitol Street SE.

Daily closures will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Nightly closures will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Due to the scheduled games and events at Nationals Park and Audi Field, lane closures will not occur during the following times:

Friday, July 15 — 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, July 16 — 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, July 17 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The District Department of Transportation has begun milling and paving on Constitution Avenue NW between 7th and 15th streets, which is planned for the next two weeks involving temporary lane closures with one travel lane always open. This work is scheduled Monday through Friday overnights with Saturday work-permitting.

Some adjacent curbside parking may be restricted during the repair work. If so, parking signs will be posted at least 72 hours in advance at locations where parking will be restricted. The emergency “NO PARKING” signs will provide details of the hours of construction operations, dates and duration of the work.

For all of the locations associated with the Pave DC Project, be sure to check the interactive tool PaveDC.

Metro

This weekend will see maintenance on all lines, which includes the Orange Line shutdown for the Platform Rehabilitation Project that closes five stations between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton. These include Minnesota Avenue, Deanwood, Cheverly, Landover and New Carrollton.

There will be additional shutdown on the Blue and Silver lines between Stadium-Armory and Benning Road for aerial structure repairs, with single tracking on the Red, Green and Yellow lines for routine maintenance.

Metro will operate on a normal weekend schedule, opening at 7 a.m., closing at 1 a.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday.

The full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found here.