Weekend Road and Rail: I-495 Next, I-66 stops, Metro shutdowns

A shoulder lane on I-495 in Virginia closes, an I-66 project ramps up and Metro has a pair of shutdowns. Here’s what you need to know this weekend.

The shoulder lane on the Capital Beltway closed this week with overnight multiple lane closures planned into the weekend for the 495 Next Project. The I-66 Express Lanes Project will see a ramp-up in paving and additional overnight stops. Metro has two shutdowns this weekend.

Here’s what to look for.

Roadwork

Virginia

This week saw the end to the Interstate 495 Inner Loop shoulder lane, which was the red X/green arrow lane between the Dulles Toll Road and George Washington Parkway.

This closure is in preparation for the I-495 Express Lanes Northern Extension that will stretch the existing 495 Express Lanes from the Dulles Corridor interchange to the George Washington Memorial Parkway, near the American Legion Bridge.

These changes will make space in the center of the Beltway for construction of new bridges that will span the wider, future Beltway at Old Dominion Drive, Georgetown Pike and Live Oak Drive.

Motorists have encountered additional lane closures on the Beltway for this project all week, which is scheduled to continue overnight through this weekend with triple-lane closures overnights on both sides of the Beltway through Friday. Crews plan to use Saturday in the event of any rain delays.

The big story for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project will be paving projects happening through June between Gainesville and Centreville. On Interstate 66 between Route 29 in Gainesville and Route 29 in Centreville, there will be extended lane closures and travel impacts as paving operations accelerate to prepare the future I-66 Express Lanes opening later this year.

This work is now been push to June 14 after this weeks’s heavy rains. Once it does officially start, the left lane (HOV lane) will be closed for approximately six days to allow crews to work more efficiently and to help reduce the traffic impacts of additional paving during the coming months.

Additional work that could be impactful this weekend related to the I-66 Project include the following locations.

I-66 West from Bull Run to Manassas Safety Rest Area: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for roadwork with expect periodic stoppages overnight.

I-66 East from Balls Ford Access Road to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road): Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead sign installation with periodic stoppages overnight.

I-66 West at Route 28: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work with periodic stoppages overnight.

I-66 East from Route 286 to Route 50: Friday, June 3: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed.

I-66 East from Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) to Route 50: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed.

I-66 West from Route 50 to Monument Drive: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition with periodic stoppages overnight.

I-66 East from Vaden Drive to Nutley Street: Saturday, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for a traffic shift, overhead gantry removal, and overhead bridge work.

I-66 West from Nutley Street to Vaden Drive: Friday, 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for gantry installation with periodic stoppages overnight.

I-66 East from Cedar Lane to Gallows Road: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for an overhead gantry erection and overhead bridge work with periodic stoppages overnight.

I-495 South at I-66: Friday and Saturday, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed both nights for overhead bridge work. Northbound 495 Express Lanes will be closed both nights approaching I-66.

I-66 East at I-495: Friday, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East: Friday, 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Closed and detoured for overhead bridge work.

Work with weekend backup dates:

I-66 East from east of Route 286 to Monument Drive: Thursday, June 2: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed to implement a traffic shift. Friday, June 3, will be used as a backup should inclement conditions occur.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will conduct a one-day project on Saturday, June 4, to replace an underground pipe on MD 6 Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy, Charles County.

Beginning at 8 a.m., crews will close MD 6 at Maryland Point Road for the pipe replacement work. Drivers on southbound MD 6 will be detoured to Hancock Run Road to follow a posted detour around the project until repairs are completed later that day.

The MDTA is also set to begin a new project for Rhode Island Avenue and the Trolley Trail in Prince George’s County.

This $6.4 million bicycle-pedestrian route project will connect the Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail to the Anacostia Tributary Trail in Hyattsville, which could see lanes impacted along US-1.

There a many paving projects ongoing in Maryland. Be sure to check their website for any additional work.

Paving on the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Suitland Parkway is scheduled to continue into the summer. Weather permitting, MDOT will have work on both loops between MD-4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road, overnights between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays with multiple lane closures possible. For the latest, check the project website.

The ever-changing Purple Line work between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties is ramping up for the spring and summer season too, check out the Purple Line Project website for their latest locations.

DC

In Shaw, this weekend will see the second in a series of Open Streets DC events on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closure will be on 7th Street NW, between Florida and Pennsylvania avenues.

This 1.5 mile route will connect Shaw, Mount Vernon Square, Chinatown and Penn Quarter as people ride, bike, walk, socialize and participate in programming planned exclusively for 7th Street.

Open Streets is a family-friendly event with no cars, just people, offering communities the opportunity to experience their city streets in a whole new way. The event will temporarily close roadways for vehicles to provide safe spaces for walking, biking, skating and other social activities.

The District Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin concrete repairs on DC-295 between Pennsylvania Avenue SE to Nannie Helen Burroughs on or about Thursday, June 2, weather permitting.

This work will be taking place Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. closing various lanes with possible stops and detours.

The ongoing I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project will see lane and ramp closures during off-peak times and weekends, weather permitting. Some scheduling is also changed during times of sporting events.

Here is what to look for this weekend:

Along with various times and closures on South Capitol Street, the Suitland Parkway is scheduled to be closed and detoured both Saturday and Sunday between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Check the website for what is scheduled with a reminder that all work is weather dependent and subject to change.

In upcoming work, DDOT will be performing Routine Bridge and Tunnel Inspections beginning June 5 through June 16 overnights at the following locations with lane closures planned, weather permitting.

Virginia Avenue under 23rd Street, lane closures June 5, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

12th Street North Tunnel lanes closures June 6, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

9th Street Tunnel, alternating lanes closures June 7, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Barney Circle and ramps, alternating lane closures June 12 and 14, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Metro

Along with the Orange Line shutdown for the Summer Platform Rehabilitation Project, Metro maintenance will have a Blue and Silver line shutdown, and late night single tracking Saturday on the Green and Yellow lines this weekend.

There are five stations closed on the Orange Line between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton through Labor Day, with additional weekend closures throughout the summer on the Blue Line between Stadium-Armory and Benning Road for aerial structure repairs.

Metro remains on schedule to restore the 7000-series train fleet to service by late summer.

Metro will operate on a normal weekend schedule, opening at 7 a.m. and closing 1 a.m. with trains serving 86 of the 91 stations with normal service only on the Red Line.