WATCH: How will infrastructure bill benefit DC-area commuters?

Mitchell Miller | mmiller1@wtop.com

April 1, 2022, 2:39 PM

Virginia, Maryland and D.C. are ramping up to prepare transportation projects linked to funding from the massive infrastructure bill passed last year by Congress.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently announced $2.9 billion for a trio of new, competitive grants that could go toward improvements for roads, bridges, tunnels and other projects.

Buttigieg and Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) conducted an interview with WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller to discuss the program, as well as what the overall $1 trillion infrastructure bill could mean for people who live and commute in the D.C. area.

“With these dollars we are going to be able to make, I believe, a very big difference,” Buttigieg said.

Spanberger said she’s encouraged by what the federal dollars could mean for the commonwealth, including the busy Interstate 95 corridor.

They spoke about a broad array of transportation issues.

Buttigieg also responded to questions about rising gas prices, problems with the supply chain and the Biden administration’s plans moving forward.

Mitchell Miller

Mitchell Miller has worked at WTOP since 1996, as a producer, editor, reporter and Senior News Director. After working "behind the scenes," coordinating coverage and reporter coverage for years, Mitchell moved back to his first love -- reporting. He is now WTOP's Capitol Hill reporter.

