WATCH: How will infrastructure bill benefit DC-area commuters?

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently announced $2.9 billion for a trio of new, competitive grants that could go toward improvements for roads, bridges, tunnels and other projects.

Virginia, Maryland and D.C. are ramping up to prepare transportation projects linked to funding from the massive infrastructure bill passed last year by Congress.

Buttigieg and Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) conducted an interview with WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller to discuss the program, as well as what the overall $1 trillion infrastructure bill could mean for people who live and commute in the D.C. area.

“With these dollars we are going to be able to make, I believe, a very big difference,” Buttigieg said.

Spanberger said she’s encouraged by what the federal dollars could mean for the commonwealth, including the busy Interstate 95 corridor.

They spoke about a broad array of transportation issues.

Buttigieg also responded to questions about rising gas prices, problems with the supply chain and the Biden administration’s plans moving forward.