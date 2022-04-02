2nd time this week: Metal causes flat tires for DC region interstate drivers

This is the second time in recent days that metal on area highways has caused flat tires and forced lanes to close.

Six drivers dealt with flat tires after running over debris that came off a tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, forcing the right lane and shoulder to close during the Wednesday morning commute.

Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Darragh Frye said the vehicles were disabled at mile marker 128. Cleanup operations closed the right lane and shoulder for more than 3 1/2 hours.

It happened in the 6 a.m. hour, between U.S. Route 1 and Va. Route 3, where a tractor-trailer broke down with a diesel spill.

This is the second time in recent days that metal on area highways has caused flat tires and forced lanes to close: On Monday, the right lanes of the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop were shut down in McLean, near the George Washington Parkway.

WTOP’s Mary DePompa and Acacia James contributed to this story.