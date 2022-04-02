RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Polish, Baltic presidents show Ukraine support | Western arms express in Ukraine | Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide' | Photos
2nd time this week: Metal causes flat tires for DC region interstate drivers

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

April 13, 2022, 10:34 AM

Six drivers dealt with flat tires after running over debris that came off a tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, forcing the right lane and shoulder to close during the Wednesday morning commute.

Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Darragh Frye said the vehicles were disabled at mile marker 128. Cleanup operations closed the right lane and shoulder for more than 3 1/2 hours.

It happened in the 6 a.m. hour, between U.S. Route 1 and Va. Route 3, where a tractor-trailer broke down with a diesel spill.

This is the second time in recent days that metal on area highways has caused flat tires and forced lanes to close: On Monday, the right lanes of the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop were shut down in McLean, near the George Washington Parkway.

WTOP’s Mary DePompa and Acacia James contributed to this story.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

