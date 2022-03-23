1 left lane gets by overturned tractor-trailer on I-95 south near Stafford

A tractor-trailer overturned and caught fire on southbound Interstate 95 near Stafford, Virginia around mid-morning Wednesday, causing all but one left lane to be blocked in that direction.
VA #Stafford UPDATE I-95 SB at Centreport Pkwy (x136), 1 left lane gets by remnants of overturned truck fire. Expect delays. #vatraffic #dctraffic Listen live to WTOP’s latest traffic reports every 10 minutes on the 8s. https://t.co/k7ONQAzTiR https://t.co/xwE2skSYFx
— WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) March 23, 2022
The Virginia Department of Transportation reported the incident was by Exit 136/Centreport Parkway shortly before 9 a.m.
Transportation officials were originally detouring drivers to U.S. 1 and advising them to re-enter I-95 at Route 17 prior to clearing the left lane.
