1 left lane gets by overturned tractor-trailer on I-95 south near Stafford

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 23, 2022, 10:15 AM

An image of the overturned tractor-trailer while it is on fire.

Courtesy VDOT
A view of the backup caused by the overturned tractor-trailer.

Courtesy VDOT
(1/2)

A tractor-trailer overturned and caught fire on southbound Interstate 95 near Stafford, Virginia around mid-morning Wednesday, causing all but one left lane to be blocked in that direction.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported the incident was by Exit 136/Centreport Parkway shortly before 9 a.m.

Transportation officials were originally detouring drivers to U.S. 1 and advising them to re-enter I-95 at Route 17 prior to clearing the left lane.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

