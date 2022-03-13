All lanes reopened after fatal 1 car crash on BW Parkway

Traffic flow has resumed along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway following a a deadly Sunday morning crash on the Maryland roadway, according to authorities.

U.S. Park Police reported a fatal one car crash around 8 a.m. near Laurel between Routes 197 and 198.

That caused police to temporarily divert traffic away from the scene of the crash, sending northbound drivers to Route 197 and southbound drivers to Route 198.

Police haven’t provided any information about the victim or the circumstances of the crash.

Below is the area where the crash took place: