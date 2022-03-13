RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
All lanes reopened after fatal 1 car crash on BW Parkway

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 13, 2022, 1:20 PM

Traffic flow has resumed along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway following a a deadly Sunday morning crash on the Maryland roadway, according to authorities.

U.S. Park Police reported a fatal one car crash around 8 a.m. near Laurel between Routes 197 and 198.

That caused police to temporarily divert traffic away from the scene of the crash, sending northbound drivers to Route 197 and southbound drivers to Route 198.

Police haven’t provided any information about the victim or the circumstances of the crash.

