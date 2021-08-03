2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | 2nd Olympic sprint sweep | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Metro, Capital Bikeshare team up to offer free bike rides

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 3, 2021, 3:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Metro and Capital Bikeshare have announced a joint program to offer free bike rides to eligible Metro customers.

The deal hinges on D.C.-area riders creating a mobile SmarTrip card on their phone through the end of the year.

Customers who participate get 10 free 30-minute classic bike rides. According to the announcement, those rides are available for 30 days after signing up, and you can redeem your free bike ride 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You can sign up for a SmarTrip account online and then register a mobile SmarTrip to your account through Apple Wallet or Google Pay. After that, Metro will credit your Capital Bikeshare or Lyft account with the 10 free 30-minute classic bike rides.

Sign up online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

