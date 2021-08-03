Metro, Capital Bikeshare team up to offer free bike rides

Metro and Capital Bikeshare have announced a joint program to offer free bike rides for eligible Metro customers.

The deal hinges on D.C.-area riders creating a mobile SmarTrip card on their phone through the end of the year.

Customers who participate get 10 free 30-minute classic bike rides. According to the announcement, those rides are available for 30 days after signing up, and you can redeem your free bike ride 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You can sign up for a SmarTrip account online and then register a mobile SmarTrip to your account through Apple Wallet or Google Pay. After that, Metro will credit your Capital Bikeshare or Lyft account with the 10 free 30-minute classic bike rides.

Sign up online.