Weekend Road and Rail: Work continues on I-295/DC-295, I-66, Beltway

Some of last weekend’s scheduled road projects were delayed by weather, so with almost no chance of rain this weekend, we may see work on the roads. New sections of DC-295 are being impacted by the ongoing corridor project, and work on the Capital Beltway in Maryland continues. Here’s the roundup.

Roadwork

Virginia

Overnight work continues at the Route 28 and Interstate 66 interchange in Centreville. Each night, travel on Route 28 at I-66 has been reduced to a single lane with ramp closures, and overnight Friday into Saturday morning will be no different, weather cooperating.

Crews will begin at about 9 p.m. reducing southbound Route 28 to a single lane between Braddock Road and Route 29.

Around 10 p.m., the ramp from Route 28 south to I-66 east will be closed, with traffic pushed farther south, to Route 29, to access I-66 eastbound.

This new configuration is expected to be in place through mid-October as part of the ever-changing Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

With the work reducing Route 28 south, the ramp to I-66 eastbound will be closed and detoured.

Overnight closures will happen on Braddock Road Friday between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. as well. Eastbound Braddock Road will also be closed at Newton Patent Drive. Drivers trying to reach Route 28 south or I-66 west should take Braddock Road west to Westfields Boulevard, then follow signs to Route 28.

This weekend will see overnight closures and detours of Stringfellow Road at I-66 with the interchange work continuing too. Stringfellow Road at I-66 will be closed and detoured nightly, between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. weekends and until 4 a.m. Monday and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting.

There will be night ramp closures associated with this Route 28/I-66 work between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly:

The ramp from I-66 west to Route 28 south — traffic will continue farther west to detour and Route 29.

The ramp from Braddock Road to Route 28 south — traffic will be directed west toward Westfields Boulevard.

The ramp from Route 28 northbound to eastbound I-66 — crews will implement short stoppages overnights for crews to perform lane shifts.

A few other overnight projects will stretch into this weekend, weather permitting:

Overnights on I-66, between US-50 and Route 123, travel will be reduced to one lane with stoppages of up to 20 minutes for overhead bridge work with partial demolition.

The ramp from US-50 eastbound to westbound I-66 will be closed and detoured to Waples Mill Road for a U-turn.

On I-66 westbound overnight at the Capital Beltway, travel will be reduced to one lane with stoppages of up to 20 minutes, continuing into Saturday morning.

I-66 west will detour at Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) and I-495.

On I-66 westbound between Nutley Street and Blake Lane, the overnight work reduces travel to a single lane.

These work zones are ever-changing between the Beltway and Gainesville, and weather can disrupt many planned events, so a lot of changes can happen during off-peak hours.

Maryland

In Riverdale Park this weekend, overnight closures are scheduled on Route 410 (the East-West Highway) at Route 201 (Kenilworth Avenue) for utility relocation.

Crews are scheduled to work at this intersection through this weekend between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. as part of the Purple Line construction project. Temporary closures can be expected.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced a project this week to enhance safety along Jones Bridge Road, in Montgomery County.

This work will include the busy intersection of Jones Bridge Road and Connecticut Avenue, along a half-mile segment. The $18 million project, aimed at improving access to Naval Support Activity Bethesda, is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023 and will include:

A third left-turn lane at the intersection to improve movement from eastbound Jones Bridge Road to northbound Connecticut Avenue.

New sidewalks, crosswalk ramps and a shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Resurfacing and re-striping the roadway.

Upgrading traffic signal and lighting.

Replacing curbs and gutters.

Relocating underground and overhead utilities.

Upgrading drainage and stormwater management.

In Prince George’s County, crews continue to resurface Route 5 (Branch Avenue) between the District line and Curtis Drive. Single-lane closures are expected during off-peak day and overnight times, which include weekends 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This project could take on various looks through its completion date of next spring, and the continuous bridge rehabilitation is on the Beltway with crews replacing the Suitland Road overpass.

Here, the work in some capacity is expected to continue 24/7 through year’s end.

Motorists could encounter single- and multiple-lane closures anywhere between Route 4 (Pennsylvania Avenue) and the Allentown Road/Joint Base Andrews exit.

In Montgomery County, work on the Beltway at the Northwest Branch Bridge is likely to continue through next spring. Crews have lately been seen on the Outer Loop with single lane off-peak closures.

A separate project for the Beltway — bridge rehabilitation near Georgia Avenue — is also ongoing.

Crews work here daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both the Inner and Outer loops between Georgia and Connecticut avenues with single-lane closures possible.

Overnights, motorists could see up to three lanes closed with full traffic stops overnights between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., with a project completion date of late fall.

DC

DDOT is continuing the I-295/DC 295 Corridor Project through the weekend, weather permitting. Crews will temporarily close roadways, lanes, ramps and shoulders along I-295/DC 295 and nearby area roads.

Daily closures will typically happen between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.; nightly closures, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day.

Single-lane closures will happen daily, with nightly double-lane closures possible anywhere between Laboratory Road/U.S. Naval Research Lab and I-695/11th Street Bridge

Single-lane closures will also be possible for South Capitol Street anywhere between Firth Sterling Avenue and N Street in Southeast, and on the Suitland Parkway between Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and South Capitol Street in Southeast.

The nightly work could affect multiple lanes of travel.

Firth Sterling Avenue will be closed during this time between South Capitol Street Southeast and St. Elizabeth’s Avenue Southeast too, with a detour posted.

Another project is scheduled for this weekend along DC-295 near Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue and Benning Road.

This work, which has been happening all week, will go through this weekend with single- and double-lane closures on the following roadways from Friday through Monday, April 26:

A single-lane closure on I-295 both ways between Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue and Benning Road Northeast between 9 p.m. and midnight.

A double-lane closure on I-295 this weekend nightly between midnight and 4 a.m.

A double-lane closure on the Kenilworth Avenue Northeast service road southbound between Burroughs Avenue and Benning Road between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. this weekend.

Metro

Once again, this weekend sees no Blue Line service due to the platform project, which closes the Arlington Cemetery (Blue Line) and Addison Road (Blue and Silver) stations.

There will be a shutdown on the Green and Yellow Line between Fort Totten and Greenbelt, which will close the West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park and Greenbelt stations, as well.

Plus, Potomac Yard construction will force the Yellow Line to single-track between Braddock Road and National Airport.

Through this weekend, Metro will operate its normal hours: 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Saturday, 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Weekend service summary

Red Line: Trains every 12 to 15 minutes.

Blue Line: No service.

Arlington Cemetery, Addison Rd stations closed. Free shuttles provided.

Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn Street stations are served by additional Yellow Line trains operating between Franconia-Springfield and National Airport.

Travelers to/from Virginia and D.C. via Yellow Line can transfer at King Street-Old Town, Braddock Road or National Airport.

Orange Line: Trains every 15 to 20 minutes.

Silver Line: Trains every 15 to 20 minutes.

Addison Road station closed.

Free shuttles between Capitol Heights and Addison Road.

Yellow Line: Trains every 20 minutes.

Service is in two segments: Huntington to Fort Totten and Franconia-Springfield to Mount Vernon Square.

West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park-U of Md. and Greenbelt stations are closed.

Free shuttle buses provided.

Green Line: Trains every 20 minutes between Branch Avenue and Fort Totten only.

West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park-U of Md. and Greenbelt stations are closed.

Free shuttle buses provided.

Riders are required to wear cloth face coverings or masks while traveling on Metro.