Weekend Road and Rail: I-66 sees overnight closures, still no Blue Line service on Metro

The Interstate 66 Outside the Beltway project will see a fair amount of work being done on the overnights this weekend in Virginia, and there will be no Blue Line service from Metro as part of an ongoing project.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re traveling in the D.C. region this weekend.

Road

Virginia

The I-66 Outside the Beltway project will bring some lane closures during the overnight hours this weekend on the roadway.

Route 286 North from Route 29 to I-66 will have two lanes closed between Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The ramp from Route 50 East to I-66 East will be closed Friday and Saturday night from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

One lane will be closed on Route 50 West at I-66 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Interstate 66 West at I-495 will be reduced to a single travel lane Friday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers should expect intermittent stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours.

DC

An ongoing citywide repaving project will have an impact on travel in four of the District’s eight wards.

Below is the District Department of Transportation’s description of work occurring between April 10 and April 24:

Ward 4 8th Street NW, between Geranium Street NW and Hemlock Street NW

Ward 5 Brentwood Road NE, between 17th Street NE and 18th Street NE Hamlin Street NE, between 20th Street NE and Rhode Island Avenue NE Buchannan Street NE, between 17th Street NE and Queens Chapel Terrace NE

Ward 6 D Street NE, between 15th Street NE and 18th Street NE 12th Street SE, between G Street SE and I Street SE 5th Street NE, between East Capitol Street and A Street NE E Street NE, between 15th Street NE and Tennessee Avenue NE D Street NE, between Tennessee Avenue NE and 13th Street NE

Ward 7 23rd Place NE, between E Street NE and Benning Road NE F Street SE, between Hilltop Terrace SE and Chaplin Street SE



Maryland

In Montgomery County, on MD 185/Connecticut Avenue at Jones Bridge Road/Kensington Parkway, there is an intersection improvement project. Expect single off-peak lane closures on MD 185 overnight, Sunday through Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and single off-peak lane closures on Jones Bridge Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., 7 days per week, through late summer 2023.

Purple Line construction project updates can be found here.

In Prince George’s County, the Forest Drive/Columbian Way crossover at MD 3/Crain Highway in Bowie is closed through the fall for roadway and stormwater management work. Motorists will be directed to the northern crossover at Sylvan Drive.

On MD 5/Branch Avenue from the D.C. line to the intersection of Curtis Drive, a safety and resurfacing project will cause temporary single and multiple northbound lane closures on weekends from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A Beltway bridge replacement project over Suitland Road will cause intermittent single and multiple lane closures Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday morning through late spring.

Northbound and southbound single lane closures will be in effect at US 1 (Baltimore Avenue) College Ave. to MD 193 (University Boulevard) for a reconstruction project Saturday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2023.

Metro

The Metro news of the weekend remains the same as it has been for a while: The Platform Improvement Project keeps Blue Line service shuttered through May 23.

To make up for the lack of Blue Line trains, additional Yellow Line service will operate between Franconia-Springfield and Mt. Vernon Square.

Arlington Cemetery and Addison Road Stations are also closed this weekend.

Metro said trains will provide normal service to 87 of 91 stations.