CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Transportation News » Metro's weekday schedule changes…

Metro’s weekday schedule changes set to go live on Monday

Matthew Delaney

February 14, 2021, 8:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Weekday schedule changes for Metrorail take effect Monday in what the transit system hopes will sync up with riders’ travel patterns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally proposed in November as a part Metro’s revised FY2021 budget, weekday intervals will now be six minutes along the Red Line and 12 minutes along all other lines.

For multi-line stations, Metro said riders will only have to wait 4-6 minutes for another train. Its goal is to have trains running at the same frequency during peak and non-peak hours through the evening rush hour.

On President’s Day, which is Monday, the Red Line will run at 12-minute intervals just like all other lines. Also, service changes remain the same after 7 p.m.

Operating hours for Metrorail remain unchanged, opening at 5 a.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. on Sunday, while closing at 11 p.m. nightly. Trains will also continue to run at the same levels on weekends.

Metro said its adjusted service schedule aligns with fluctuating ridership amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rail ridership is still down nearly 90% from pre-pandemic levels, according to WMATA.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up