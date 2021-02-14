Metro’s weekday schedule changes set to go live on Monday

Weekday schedule changes for Metrorail take effect Monday in what the transit system hopes will sync up with riders' travel patterns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weekday schedule changes for Metrorail take effect Monday in what the transit system hopes will sync up with riders’ travel patterns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally proposed in November as a part Metro’s revised FY2021 budget, weekday intervals will now be six minutes along the Red Line and 12 minutes along all other lines.

For multi-line stations, Metro said riders will only have to wait 4-6 minutes for another train. Its goal is to have trains running at the same frequency during peak and non-peak hours through the evening rush hour.

On President’s Day, which is Monday, the Red Line will run at 12-minute intervals just like all other lines. Also, service changes remain the same after 7 p.m.

Operating hours for Metrorail remain unchanged, opening at 5 a.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. on Sunday, while closing at 11 p.m. nightly. Trains will also continue to run at the same levels on weekends.

Metro said its adjusted service schedule aligns with fluctuating ridership amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rail ridership is still down nearly 90% from pre-pandemic levels, according to WMATA.