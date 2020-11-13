Weekend road and rail: Work on all Metro lines, stops on I-66, Capital Beltway work continues

Metro is performing routine maintenance on all six lines; and there's work scheduled on the Capital Beltway and on Interstate 66. Here's what you need to know if you're traveling across the D.C. area this weekend.

Roadwork

Virginia

VDOT is implementing overnight lane closures on I-66 westbound at Route 29 (Lee Highway) in Centreville to shift traffic to a new bridge. The ramp from I-66 westbound to Route 29 Centreville will be closed during the overnight hours tonight with a detour in place. The westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane on our about 10 p.m. to shift traffic to a new bridge span over Route 29 (Lee Highway). The work is expected to be completed by 7 a.m. Saturday.

• I-66 west will be reduced to one travel lane approaching Route 29 in Centreville from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

• The ramp from I-66 west to Route 29 Centreville will be closed from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

• Traffic will be directed prior to the closure to take the exit for Route 28 south, then follow signs to Route 29 south.

Drivers on the ramp from Route 29 to I-66 west should expect periodic stoppages of up to 15 minutes during overnight hours.

All lanes on I-66 west will reopen by 8 a.m.

There was overnight work scheduled on I-66 near Jermantown Road this week in Fairfax. The work included lane closures and full traffic stops.

The bridge beam installation for the new Jermantown Road Bridge over I-66 is scheduled into Saturday, with lane closures and stoppages as part of the long running Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

The work on westbound I-66 overnight will run into Saturday, weather permitting. Crews will reduce travel down to one lane between 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly and into Saturday, reopening at 6 a.m.

I-66 westbound will been reduced to one travel lane each night approaching Jermantown Road from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Drivers can expect periodic brief stoppages of up to 10 minutes between 10:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. for bridge beam placement.

All lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m. nightly and by 6 a.m. Saturday.

Crews have been closing the ramp for I-66 East to Nutley Street South, which continues into Saturday.

Ramp closures for I-66 East to Route 29 (Lee Highway), Route 29 South Gainesville to I-66 East to Route 234 (Prince William Parkway) are also possible through Saturday.

Below are some ongoing projects:

I-66 East from Route 29 (Lee Highway) Gainesville to Route 234 Business

Single and multilane closures extended for paving operations. The HOV lane will be closed indefinitely. Between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily, two lanes will be closed, leaving two travel lanes open. Between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. nightly, three lanes will be closed, leaving one travel lane open.

I-66 West from Route 234 Business to Groveton Road

Single and multilane closures for extended paving operations. The HOV lane will be closed indefinitely. Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly, three lanes will be closed, leaving one travel lane open.

I-66 West from Cub Run to Route 234 Business

Single and multilane closures for paving operations. The HOV lane will be closed indefinitely. Either two lanes will be closed between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly, leaving two travel lanes open, or three lanes will be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly, leaving one travel lane open.

DC

There will be multiple lane closures overnight on Interstate 395 northbound between 12th Street Expressway and 7th Street SW Friday night into Saturday morning.

The District Department of Transportation is scheduled to temporarily close two right lanes, and the shoulder on I-395 northbound heading downtown between the 12th Street Expressway and 7th Street SW for sign replacements. This closure is expected to begin on or about 10 p.m. Friday and continue through 5 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

With this work, the I-395 northbound exit/entrance ramp to/from East Potomac Park (Exit 2) will be temporarily closed, with detours posted to direct traffic from East Potomac Park to I-395 northbound via Maine Avenue SW. The work is part of the Interstate 395 Sign Structure Improvement Project.

There will also be full closures of the Suitland Parkway SE this weekend between Firth Sterling Avenue and South Capitol Street in the overnight hours, plus 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The work could be pushed into Sunday if there are unforeseen issues.

Police announced parking restrictions and potential road closures in D.C. in connection with demonstrations planned Saturday by supporters of President Donald Trump. Travel and parking restrictions are from Thursday night into Sunday night.

Maryland

The weekend is expected to see work again on the Outer Loop of Interstate 495 over the Northwest Branch Bridge between Md. 650/New Hampshire Avenue and Md. 193/University Boulevard in Montgomery County. The work will last into the end of the year.

Motorists through this stretch of the Capital Beltway can expect intermittent closures of one, two and three lanes during off-peak hours.

Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Weekends from 9 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday.

In Anne Arundel County, there is a pavement repair project on Interstate 97 in both directions between Md. 3 and Md. 174. There will be lane shifts between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday nights and single lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

In Howard County, work has begun on northbound Interstate 95 and bridge decks on the eastbound Md. 32 ramp and over Guilford Road. The work hampers ramps, and drivers could see lane closures overnight on I-95 Sunday through Friday.

In Frederick, the work has begun on southbound Intestate 270 between the CSX railroad bridge and Md. 80/Fingerboard Road. A new road repair project with have lane closures nightly Sunday through Friday. This project is expected to be completed late November.

Metro

As Metro has returned to its normal weekend service, it has also returned to using the weekends to perform its routine maintenance. Work will be done on all six lines.

There will be single tracking on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines all weekend for rail and cable work.

The Red line will be single tracking at various locations each day due to lighting work.

And the Green and Yellow lines will be single tracking after 10 p.m. for the fire systems upgrades.

There is still minimal impact work at Reagan National Airport for the platform rehabilitation project. This is scheduled through December.

On Sunday, from opening until 2 p.m., buses will replace trains between Vienna and West Falls Church stations due to an emergency response exercise.

Weekend service summary:

Orange Line — the Dunn Loring and Vienna stations will be closed. Buses will replace trains between Vienna and West Falls Church.Red Line — trains every 15 minutes.

Trains will single track between Wheaton and Glenmont stations on Saturday and on Sunday at Glenmont.

Blue Line and Orange lines — trains every 24 minutes.

Trains will single track between Foggy Bottom and Arlington National Cemetery stations.

Silver Line — trains every 24 minutes between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston only. Transfer to Orange line to continue trip.

Yellow and Green lines — trains every 15 to 24 minutes

Trains will single track between Georgia Avenue-Petworth and Fort Totten stations after 10 p.m.

Due to continuing health concerns brought on and public safety, customers are required to wear face coverings or masks while using mass transit.