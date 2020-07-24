Weekend road and rail: Road work to bring slowdowns in Md., Va.; track work will impact Red Line

Here are the road and rail projects in the D.C. region that are likely to impact your weekend commute.

Road

Maryland

There will be intermittent single- and multiple-lane closures on Interstate 495 (Capital Beltway) Outer Loop between Md. 650 (New Hampshire Avenue) and Md. 193 (University Boulevard) for permanent bridge joint repairs. Repairs are expected to take place weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and overnight between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. through late August.

The Maryland Department of Transportation will be guiding traffic on the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge on Md. 4 on Saturday, July 25, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. During that time, maintenance crews will be installing new guideposts and cleaning debris from the bridge grates.

Ongoing work on the Purple Line could bring road closures to certain areas throughout the weekend. See a list of potentially affected areas online.

Virginia

The Southbound I-495 Express Lanes between Gallows Road to the Springfield Interchange will close at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 24, and will stay closed until Saturday, July 25 at 6 a.m. for a repaving project. One left lane of the regular southbound I-495 starting near Gallows Road and extending to the end of the express lanes will also be closed during that time.

The northbound I-495 Express Lanes will close between the Springfield Interchange and Route 29 beginning Saturday, July 25 at 9 p.m. and will reopen Sunday at 9 a.m. One regular lane of northbound I-495 will be closed from the beginning of the express lanes and will extend through Route 29.

DC

A citywide pavement restoration project continues through Aug. 1 in D.C.

Weather permitting, the District would like to repave the following roads:

Ward 2

6th Street NW, between F Street NW and Massachusetts Avenue NW

Ward 3

Macomb Street NW, between Ross Place NW and 34th Street NW

Ward 5

Orren Street NE, between Florida Avenue NE and Levis Street NE

7th Street NE, between Randolph Street NE and Taylor Street NE

9th Street NE, between Randolph Street NE and Taylor Street NE

I Street NE, between 17th Street NE and 19th Street NE

Kearny Street NE, between 12th Street NE and 13th Street NE

5th Street, between T Street NE and V Street NE

Myrtle Avenue NE, between South Dakota Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE

Neal Street NE, between Orren Street NE and Staples Street NE

Owen Place NE, between Montello Avenue NE and Trinidad Avenue NE

23rd Place NE, between Oklahoma Avenue NE and E Street NE

25th Place NE, between E Street NE and Benning Road NE

20th Street NE, between D Street NE and Rosedale Street NE

E Street NE, between 19th Street NE and 20th Street NE

Raum Street NE, between 11th Street NE and Trinidad Avenue NE

Irving Street NE, between 16th Street NE and 20th Street NE

Fort Place NE, between 17th Street NE and Dead End

13th Place NE, between Michigan Avenue NE and Upshur Street NE

Upshur Street NE, between 13th Place NE and Michigan Avenue NE

Queens Chapel Terrace NE, between Buchanan Street NE and Crittenden Street NE

8th Street NE, between Emerson Street NE and Gallatin Street NE

Buchanan Street NE, between 10th Street NE and 12th Street NE

Ward 6

Independence Avenue SE, between 7th Street SE and 14th Street SE

Ward 7

56th Street NE, between Blaine Street NE and Clay Place NE

56th Place NE, between Blaine Street NE and Clay Place NE

57th Street NE, between Blaine Street NE and Clay Place NE

57th Place NE, between East Capitol Street and Clay Place NE

Akron Place SE, between 30th Street SE and Dead End

40th Street SE, between Fort Davis Place SE and R Street SE

49th Place NE, between Eads Place NE and Foote Street NE

Barnes Street NE, between Albert Irving Cassell Place NE and Hayes Street NE

Call Place SE, between St. Louis Street SE and 53rd Street SE

Hilltop Terrace SE, between Alabama Avenue SE and G Street SE

Chaplin Street SE, between H Street SE and Hillside Road SE

H Street SE, between 45th Place SE and Alabama Avenue SE

41st Street SE, between Alabama Avenue SE and Southern Avenue SE

42nd Street SE, between Fort Dupont Street SE and Dead End

41st Place SE, between Fort Dupont Street SE and Southern Avenue SE

45th Place SE, between Hillside Road SE and Bowen Road SE

Grant Street NE, between Minnesota Avenue NE and 44th Street NE

Hayes Street NE, between Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE and Dead End

Blaine Street NE, between 35th Street NE and Minnesota Avenue NE

Blaine Street NE, between Minnesota Avenue NE and 40th Street NE

Douglas Street NE, between Anacostia Avenue NE and Kenilworth Avenue NE

Metro

Metro’s ongoing 24/7 summer track work affects Red Line service Friday and Saturday, with buses replacing trains between Judiciary Square and Rhode Island Avenue. Work will be done around Union Station and NoMa/Gallaudet Station during the closure.

Metro recommends building in up to 20 minutes of extra travel time for commuters on affected lines. Riders could also consider using the Green/Yellow Lines as an alternate route when traveling between Fort Totten and Gallery Place-Chinatown.

Also on the Red Line, Takoma Park Station will be closed July 26-Aug. 1 for track work. Free shuttle buses will run between Fort Totten and Silver Spring with a stop at Fort Totten Station.