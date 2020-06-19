What to expect this weekend for street closures, no parking in downtown DC

With protests, rallies and other events planned for Juneteenth on Friday, downtown D.C. will generally not be as accessible by car.

Starting early Friday through late Sunday night, the District Department of Transportation will be enforcing a temporary no-parking zone along most streets from just north of Lafayette Square, around the White House and including the central portion of the National Mall.

Some streets will be temporarily closed to traffic as protests move through the area. But, if you’re a resident or doing essential work in an area that’s blocked, you should still be able to get through.

The parking ban begins 6 a.m. Friday and runs until just before midnight Monday.

The map below shows the general area that will have parking restrictions and could have limited street closures, as provided by D.C. police.

Starting 6 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, these streets will be off limits to parking:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 17th Street Northwest

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd to 15th streets Northwest

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street Northwest to 14th Street Southwest

Connecticut Avenue from I to L streets Northwest

Vermont Avenue from I to L streets Northwest

I Street from 14th to 17th streets Northwest

H Street from 14th to 17th streets Northwest

K Street from 14th to 17th streets Northwest

New York Avenue from 14th to 15th streets Northwest

17th Street from Constitution Avenue to L Street Northwest

16th Street From H to O streets Northwest

15th Street from Constitution Avenue to L Street Northwest

14th Street from Independence Avenue Southwest to K Street Northwest

12th Street from Constitution to Pennsylvania avenues Northwest

10th Street from Constitution to Pennsylvania avenues Northwest

9th Street from Constitution to Pennsylvania avenues Northwest

7th Street from Independence Avenue Southwest to Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

6th Street from Constitution to Pennsylvania avenues Northwest

4th Street from Independence Avenue Southwest to Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

3rd Street from Independence Avenue Southwest to Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

From 6 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, these streets may be closed to traffic at different times: