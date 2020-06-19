What to expect this weekend for street closures, no parking in downtown DC

With protests, rallies and other events planned during the weekend, downtown D.C. will generally not be as accessible by car.
Starting early Friday through late Sunday night, the District Department of Transportation will be enforcing a temporary no-parking zone along most streets from just north of Lafayette Square, around the White House and including the central portion of the National Mall.
Some streets will be temporarily closed to traffic as protests move through the area. But, if you’re a resident or doing essential work in an area that’s blocked, you should still be able to get through.
The parking ban begins 6 a.m. Friday and runs until just before midnight Monday.
The map below shows the general area that will have parking restrictions and could have limited street closures, as provided by D.C. police.
Starting 6 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, these streets will be off limits to parking:
- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 17th Street Northwest
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd to 15th streets Northwest
- Independence Avenue from 3rd Street Northwest to 14th Street Southwest
- Connecticut Avenue from I to L streets Northwest
- Vermont Avenue from I to L streets Northwest
- I Street from 14th to 17th streets Northwest
- H Street from 14th to 17th streets Northwest
- K Street from 14th to 17th streets Northwest
- New York Avenue from 14th to 15th streets Northwest
- 17th Street from Constitution Avenue to L Street Northwest
- 16th Street From H to O streets Northwest
- 15th Street from Constitution Avenue to L Street Northwest
- 14th Street from Independence Avenue Southwest to K Street Northwest
- 12th Street from Constitution to Pennsylvania avenues Northwest
- 10th Street from Constitution to Pennsylvania avenues Northwest
- 9th Street from Constitution to Pennsylvania avenues Northwest
- 7th Street from Independence Avenue Southwest to Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest
- 6th Street from Constitution to Pennsylvania avenues Northwest
- 4th Street from Independence Avenue Southwest to Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest
- 3rd Street from Independence Avenue Southwest to Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest
From 6 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, these streets may be closed to traffic at different times:
- Constitution from Pennsylvania avenues Northwest to 18th Street Northwest
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street Northwest to 15th Street Northwest
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 17th Street Northwest to 18th Street Northwest
- Indiana Avenue from 6th Street Northwest to 7th Street Northwest
- Jefferson Drive Southwest from 3rd to 14th streets Southwest
- Madison Drive Northwest from 3rd to 14th streets Northwest
- C Street from 17th to 19th streets Northwest
- C Street from 3rd to 6th streets Northwest
- D Street from 3rd to 8th streets Northwest
- D Street from 17th to 18th streets Northwest
- E Street from 12th to 18th streets Northwest
- F Street from 12th to 18th streets Northwest
- G Street from 12th to 18th streets Northwest
- H Street from 12th to 18th streets Northwest
- I Street from New York Avenue to 18th Street Northwest
- K Street from 9th to 18th streets Northwest
- Connecticut Avenue from H to L streets Northwest
- Vermont Avenue from H to L streets Northwest
- New York Avenue from 9th to 15th streets Northwest
- New York Avenue from 17th to 18th streets Northwest
- 17th Street from Constitution Avenue to L Street Northwest
- 16th Street From H to O streets Northwest
- 15th Street from Independence Avenue Southwest to L Street Northwest
- 14th Street from Independence Avenue Southwest to L Street Northwest
- 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to E Street Northwest
- 11th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street Northwest
- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street Northwest
- 7th Street from Independence Avenue Southwest to E Street Northwest
- 6th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street Northwest
- 4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest