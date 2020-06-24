Home » Transportation News » Emergency roadwork on Outer…

Emergency roadwork on Outer Loop will cause delays until Thursday

Rick Massimo
and Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

June 24, 2020, 5:01 PM

Emergency road work caused traffic delays on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway Wednesday morning, and the Maryland State Highway Administration said in the afternoon that the work would continue until at least early Thursday morning — and long-term work could last weeks.

After a crash on the bridge, emergency repairs were needed on the Outer Loop of the Northwest Branch Bridge between New Hampshire Avenue and University Avenue, the administration said in a statement.

The work will be done in two phases: In the first, lanes will be closed intermittently for emergency work until at least 5 a.m. Thursday, the administration said; in the second, lanes will be closed again intermittently for permanent repairs between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and again between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., starting after the July 4 holiday and lasting until mid-July.

