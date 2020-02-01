‘Circle of death’: 16th Street traffic circle connecting DC and Maryland to get upgrade

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says it's been a long time coming for improvements to a major corridor that connects the District and Maryland.

A new construction project will add signals, expand sidewalks and realign crosswalks at the 16th Street Northwest traffic circle that connects D.C. and Maryland. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks in front of the 16th Street Northwest traffic circle on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during a kickoff for a construction project that aims to make it safer for walkers, bikers and drivers. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) A new construction project will add signals, expand sidewalks and realign crosswalks at the 16th Street Northwest traffic circle that connects D.C. and Maryland. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) Montgomery County Council member Evan Glass speaks in front of the 16th Street Northwest traffic circle on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during a kickoff for a construction project that aims to make it safer for walkers, bikers and drivers. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) A new construction project will add signals, expand sidewalks and realign crosswalks at the 16th Street Northwest traffic circle that connects D.C. and Maryland. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says it’s been a long time coming for improvements to a major corridor that connects the District and Maryland.

She spoke Saturday during a kickoff to construction on the 16th Street Northwest traffic circle that aims to make the area safer for those walking, biking and driving.

“Because of the number of accidents and crashes that we’ve had around this intersection on both sides of the line, we know that this is a problem that we need to get solved,” Bowser said.

The circle is located at the intersection of 16th Street Northwest, Colesville Road, Eastern Avenue and North Portal Drive Northwest.

Montgomery Council Council member Evan Glass has lived in the area for more than 20 years, and he said the circle is known for being dangerous.

“Neighbors have called it the circle of death, because you take your life into your own hands when you try to drive through it, walk through it, bike through it,” Glass said.

The project includes adding signals, realigning existing crosswalks and expanding sidewalks. It also will upgrade the area to make it easier to navigate for those with disabilities.

Former police officer Carol Lewis recalled reporting to the 16th Street traffic circle in D.C. often during her years on patrol.



“In the morning, we would have so many accidents,” Lewis said. “I’m looking forward to this being a safer road to get around.”

Construction is expected to be completed by the fall.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.