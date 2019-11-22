Pre-Thanksgiving weekend Metro work, road closures

The first of months of weekend closures of the Wiehle-Reston East station on the Silver Line is among Metro disruptions…

The first of months of weekend closures of the Wiehle-Reston East station on the Silver Line is among Metro disruptions this weekend, as road work could also cause delays for travelers on this pre-Thanksgiving weekend.

On Metro, Wiehle-Reston East is closed, with shuttle buses to and from the Spring Hill station. Silver Line trains will run normally at other stops. Wiehle-Reston East is scheduled to be closed for 13 weekends through March as part of work to connect the existing portion of the Silver Line to the extension to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County.

Track work also significantly slows Orange Line riders to and from Vienna and Dunn Loring. Only a shuttle train runs between Vienna, Dunn Loring and West Falls Church about twice an hour this weekend. Orange Line trains will run normally between West Falls Church and New Carrollton.

On the Red Line, single-tracking between Friendship Heights and Medical Center cuts trains to every 16 minutes this weekend. Additional trains run during the day between Glenmont and Van Ness.

There is no major work scheduled on the Blue, Yellow or Green lines.

On the roads

Construction closures and changes continue on Interstate 295 in the District, along the toll lane construction area on Interstate 66, on Interstate 395 for finishing work related to the new 395 Express Lanes, and in many other areas.

On Interstate 66, closures include detours near Nutley Street for ongoing demolition of the Vaden Drive Bridge. A traffic change is also planned to start this weekend for traffic merging onto Interstate 66 from Route 28 southbound.

A planned closure of the ramp to Interstate 66 eastbound from Route 29 northbound in Centreville that had been scheduled to start this past week has been delayed until next year.

Sunday afternoon, the Redskins host the Lions at FedEx Field, although it is unclear how many people will actually show up.

Thanksgiving travel

Traffic is expected to start ramping up this weekend for long Thanksgiving getaways, with Tuesday and Wednesday evening likely to be particularly busy. Maryland’s tolled bridges and roads are expected to be busiest on Wednesday.

Major ongoing work at the Bay Bridge will mean significant backups for anyone headed to or from the Eastern Shore. The right lane of the westbound span remains closed. Originally, under a more drawn-out schedule, the Maryland Transportation Authority had planned to reopen the lane for holiday travel.

The MDTA warns drivers to expect major delays in both directions for the next week. For anyone who must use the bridge, the best times are very early in the morning or late at night, the authority said.

There will be no two-way traffic on the westbound span.

Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Nov. 30, the MDTA will not have any cash toll collectors at the bridge. Drivers can pay with E-ZPass or will get a bill in the mail. Rental car drivers without their own E-ZPass will face extra fees from rental companies.

The authority also suggests traveling very early in the morning or late at night to avoid major delays expected on Interstate 95 through and beyond Baltimore.

In Virginia, VDOT projects the busiest times will be:

Tuesday, Nov. 26: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Interstate 95 and Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia.

Wednesday, Nov. 27: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Interstate 66 westbound from the Capital Beltway to Prince William Parkway, and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Interstate 95 northbound between Richmond and Fredericksburg.

Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving): 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Interstate 95 southbound near Fredericksburg.

Friday, Nov. 29: 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 northbound in Northern Virginia.

Sunday, Dec. 1: The very worst of a bad day for driving is projected to be on Interstate 81 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

HOV or tolling rules on Interstate 66 inside the Beltway do not apply on Thanksgiving Day. HOV or toll rules always apply on the 495, 395 and 95 Express Lanes.

On Thanksgiving Day, Metro runs a Sunday schedule on rail and bus with trains only running between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The day after Thanksgiving, Metro runs a regular weekday schedule with normal fares and parking rules.

MetroAccess subscription trips are canceled both days.

Riders trying to get to BWI Marshall Airport from the D.C. area using public transit must take MARC on the Saturday or Sunday after Thanksgiving. Metro has cut back B30 bus service from Greenbelt to only run Monday through Friday when the transit agency is running a regular weekday schedule.

MARC does not run on Thanksgiving Day. The Friday after Thanksgiving, MARC only runs the Penn Line and only on an “R” schedule.

To Dulles International Airport, Metrobus Route 5A runs between L’Enfant Plaza, Rosslyn, Herndon-Monroe Park and Ride and the Airport. On the way out, riders can also instead take the Silver Line to Wiehle-Reston East, where Fairfax Connector 981 and 983 go to the airport or an airport express bus is also available.

Wiehle-Reston East is scheduled to be closed again though Saturday and Sunday as part of the multi-month weekend closures for tie in work.

MTA Maryland Commuter bus does not run Thanksgiving Day or the day after, except Route 201 to BWI Marshall.

The day before Thanksgiving, most commuter bus systems run modified schedules to provide options for people leaving work early.

VRE does not run on Thanksgiving Day, and runs a reduced “S” schedule the day after Thanksgiving.

