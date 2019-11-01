Memorial Bridge work postponed until mid-November

Work scheduled to begin on the Arlington Memorial Bridge Nov. 1 has been postponed until Nov. 15, the National Park Service said.

The work will now be done between 10 p.m. Friday, Nov.15 to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18.

The work is part of a rehabilitation project that started in fall and reached its half way point. The park service said the project remains on schedule.

“The change will allow the construction contractor to resequence work to prepare for the next phase of construction,” the park service said.

The National Park Service said workers have done the following as part of the project:

Replaced the concrete structures that support the southside of the bridge.

Installed new pre-cast concrete panels to replace half of the bridge deck.

Placed new steel beams on the southside of the bridge.

Cleaned, repaired and reinstalled the bridge’s historic granite balustrade.

