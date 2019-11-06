Downtown shutdown on Blue, Orange and Silver lines this weekend

Metro will close platforms at four stations downtown this weekend, and a number of transit agencies have changes for the Veterans Day holiday. Find out what's going on.

Metro will close Blue, Orange and Silver Line platforms at four stations downtown this weekend for lighting work.

Saturday and Sunday, the Federal Triangle and Smithsonian stations will be closed, and there will be no Blue, Orange or Silver Line service at Metro Center or L’Enfant Plaza.

Shuttle buses are scheduled between McPherson Square, Metro Center, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, L’Enfant Plaza and Federal Center SW, but they will add significant time to trips.

Riders who are able may want to consider walking to other stations. For example, riders who want to transfer to or from the Red Line can walk outside between Farragut North and Farragut West, and the L’Enfant Plaza Metro is only about a half-mile walk from Federal Center SW.

Outside of the shutdown zone, Orange Line trains are scheduled to run only between Vienna and Ballston and between Federal Center SW and New Carrollton. Silver Line trains will run between Wiehle-Reston East and McPherson Square. Blue Line trains will run between both McPherson Square and Franconia-Springfield, and between Federal Center SW and Largo Town Center.

Early closings

Some service will also close early due to the track work, with the last Orange Line train scheduled to leave New Carrollton Saturday night nearly an hour earlier than usual. The last inbound train is scheduled to leave New Carrollton 50 minutes earlier than usual at 11:44 p.m.

At the other ends of the lines, the last Blue Line train will leave Franconia-Springfield 20 minutes earlier than usual Saturday night, departing at 12:10 a.m.

The last Silver Line train will leave Wiehle-Reston East 15 minutes earlier than usual Saturday night, at 11:55 p.m.

The last Orange Line train will leave Vienna 20 minutes earlier than usual Saturday, at 11:58 p.m.

Regular service is scheduled on the Red, Yellow and Green lines Saturday and Sunday.

In Baltimore, a multiday shutdown of the Light Rail between North Avenue and Camden Yards extends through the weekend. Shuttle buses are running.

Typical weekend construction work, and events such as road races, can cause some traffic delays on the roads too across the region.

Veterans Day

Drivers should watch out for reversible roads Monday, as streets including Rock Creek Parkway remain in weekend mode on the holiday. A number of road closures are also in effect for local Veterans Day parades and related events.

Metro plans to run Monday hours but weekend-level service for Veterans Day. The rail system is scheduled to be open from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., with trains every 12 minutes on each line most of the day. There is no scheduled track work during the day.

Parking at Metro lots is free on the federal holiday, and Metro charges off-peak fares.

Parking meters elsewhere in the region and residential zone parking time limits are also generally not enforced on the holiday.

There is no VRE service on Veterans Day. MARC runs an R schedule on all three lines.

Metrobus runs a Saturday supplemental schedule. MetroAccess subscription trips are canceled.

Many commuter bus and other systems either do not run or run significantly reduced schedules.

Among the changes, Fairfax Connector runs a holiday weekday schedule and Montgomery County’s Ride On runs a modified holiday schedule.

Loudoun County Transit operates a limited schedule for both commuter bus and Metro Connection.

OmniRide, in Prince William County and the Manassas area, runs regular service on Metro Express, local and Cross County Connector routes but does not run any express commuter buses on the holiday.

MTA Maryland does not run its commuter buses on Veterans Day except for Route 201 on a weekend schedule.

In Frederick County, Maryland, peak-hour TransIT Connector bus service does not run on Veterans Day, but all other Connector and Shuttle services run on their regular schedules. TransIT-plus does not operate and Meet-the-MARC shuttles are adjusted to match MARC’s R schedule.

Similarly, in the Fredericksburg area, FRED Transit does not run VRE Feeder Buses on the holiday since there is no VRE service. There is also no D6 Commuter Lot Shuttle service Monday.

Alexandria’s DASH runs a regular schedule.

