Va. commuter bus schedules still impacted by work stoppage, some routes unavailable

Riders of PTRC OmniRide in Prince William County and Manassas, Virginia, should plan for extra time in their Friday morning commutes or make plans for alternate transportation amid an ongoing work stoppage.

The Virginia commuter bus service is currently running on an emergency service plan. In a press release, OmniRide said the plan is considered to be tentative, as the company did not know the number of drivers who would show up to work on Friday morning.

Company officials warned Friday morning that they were unsure if enough drivers would show up to work in order to run the shuttle service on the Montclair, South Route 1 and Haymarket OmniRide routes.

However, as of 5:30 a.m., OmniRide’s Executive Assistant Christine Rodrigo announced that those routes would operate as originally planned.

OmniRide released the following emergency service plan for Friday:

OmniRide Express buses in the I-95 corridor will take riders to and from the Pentagon Metro station approximately every 30 minutes between 4:30 a.m. — 8:30 a.m.

OmniRide Express buses in the I-66 corridor will run at least every 30 minutes to the Tysons Corner Metro station between 4:30 a.m. — 8:30 a.m.

Fares on OmniRide Express buses will be free.

OmniRide Local buses will not make off-route trips.

VRE Shuttle Service will not operate, allowing OmniRide to divert those resources to other trips.

