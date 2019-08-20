Traffic circles, interchanges to be considered for Rt. 28 near Manassas Park

Alternatives identified by VDOT could include overpasses or roundabouts at intersections or various combinations of changes.

Virginia is launching a new look at one of the traffic-plagued parts of Route 28.

The Virginia Department of Transportation review of potential traffic light changes, intersection changes, safety improvements and other potential fixes will cover the area between Blooms Quarry Lane, on the edge of the Prince William County-Manassas Park border, and the Prince William County-Fairfax County line.

Alternatives identified by VDOT could include overpasses or roundabouts at intersections or various combinations of changes, Del. Danica Roem said in a statement.

The Centreville Road (Route 28) Operational Improvements Study is in addition to ongoing widening work on parts of Route 28 and a Northern Virginia Transportation Authority study of a Route 28 bypass near the Yorkshire area.

Implementing the bypass or widening Route 28 in the area fell just short of state funding this year, but remains in regional plans.

Public meetings on the new study of potentially more targeted construction plans that could work in the meantime are expected this fall.

While the new study is meant to sort out technical information and identify potential changes and cost estimates, any actual improvements would require further planning, scoping and design before being suggested for state, regional or local funding.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.