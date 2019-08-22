Home » Transportation News » No tolls for some…

No tolls for some I-66 commuters Thursday morning

Anagha Srikanth

August 22, 2019, 10:13 AM

A technology failure took down tolling machines on the Interstate 66 E-ZPass lanes inside the Capital Beltway Thursday morning.

The problems was fixed at around 7 a.m., but some commuters are getting a free ride.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers who took the toll lanes between 5:30 a.m. and 7:05 a.m. will not see be charged.

