Why trains are delayed on VRE’s Manassas Line

Expect delays on the VRE Manassas Line to persist through Tuesday afternoon due to speed restrictions from maintenance work.

Expect delays on the Virginia Railway Express Manassas Line to persist through Tuesday afternoon due to speed restrictions from maintenance work.

VRE trains are only traveling at 25 mph, resulting in delays of up to 45 minutes on Tuesday. Commuters on Monday saw similar delays.

Restrictions have been in place since this weekend after regular track maintenance at a Norfolk Southern facility in Virginia, said VRE spokeswoman Karen Clarkson.

Clarkson said a certain amount of weight needs to roll over the tracks before they can be inspected, and that speed restrictions will only be lifted when inspections have been completed.

The earliest that would occur, Clarkson said, is Tuesday afternoon.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.