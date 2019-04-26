Weekend work zones planned for I-395

The work is planned over the next four weekends. Single and double lane closures are scheduled in the main lanes from late Friday nights into Sunday afternoons as crews rehabilitate five bridges.

Weekend roadwork is expected to affect drivers on Interstate 395 in Virginia over the next four weekends.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, work zones this weekend will block up to two northbound main lanes between Duke Street and the Pentagon. The ramps from Duke Street that lead northbound onto I-395 are also expected to be blocked. A single southbound main lane will probably be blocked for much of the weekend as well.

The work is scheduled to begin around 10 p.m. Friday and last through Sunday afternoon. The southbound lane closure could be cleared by late Sunday morning, VDOT said.

The work will be focused on four bridge spans that carry the dual highways over Sanger Avenue and Braddock Road in the Seminary Hill area of Alexandria. A fifth bridge for the northbound carriageway at Joyce Road near Pentagon City will also be the subject of the rehabilitation effort.

A similar rehab spree took place on I-395 during the summer of 2018.

Transurban, the operator of the express lanes facility, has agreed to keep the reversible High Occupancy Vehicle lanes open in the direction most impacted by the closures in the main lanes. Therefore, the I-395 HOV lanes will probably remain open to northbound traffic through this weekend into the Monday morning rush hour.

The 95 Express Lanes will operate in the usual weekend pattern, open to southbound drivers through early Saturday afternoon and to northbound drivers from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

The HOV lanes are on track to be folded into the 495 and 95 Express Lanes system and open as E-ZPass lanes by the fall.

