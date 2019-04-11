Public will hear about proposed Beltway, I-270 toll lanes at meetings

Thursday marks the start of a series of public meetings that will focus on plans from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration to add toll lanes to parts of the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 in Montgomery and Prince George's counties.

Thursday marks the start of a series of public meetings that will focus on plans from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration to add toll lanes to parts of the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

The meetings, hosted by Maryland’s Department of Transportation, are meant to provide information and give members of the public a chance to share their thoughts.

There will be six such workshops held throughout April and two more in May.

The first one is set for Thursday night at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover. There will be another one Saturday morning and afternoon at Pyle Middle School in Bethesda.

“On average, travelers navigate between seven and 10 hours of daily traffic congestion on I-270 and I-495,” the department said in a statement. “To address this congestion, the Federal Highway Administration and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are completing the I-495 and I-270 Managed Lanes Study.”

A list of seven proposals is under review in the study, including various plans to add Express Toll Lanes or High Occupancy/Toll Lanes to the highways.

On Express Toll Lanes, toll prices can vary based on the time of day or on actual traffic conditions. High Occupancy/Toll Lanes, on the other hand, are free to High Occupancy Vehicles while lower occupancy vehicles can use them by paying a toll.

“This study aims to provide a solution that addresses congestion, improves trip reliability, and enhances existing and planned mobility and connectivity for other modes of travel, including transit,” said the transportation department.

During the public meetings, a team with the transportation department will guide attendees through workshop materials that will include informational displays, handouts, and interactive and hard copy mapping.

Staff members will be on hand to answer questions, and public comments will be accepted both at the workshops and online.

You can find the locations and times of all the public meetings below:

Thursday, April 11, 2019

6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex

8001 Sheriff Road

Landover, MD 20785

6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex 8001 Sheriff Road Landover, MD 20785 Saturday, April 13, 2019

10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Pyle Middle School

6311 Wilson Lane

Bethesda, MD 20817

10 a.m. — 12 p.m. Pyle Middle School 6311 Wilson Lane Bethesda, MD 20817 Tuesday, April 23, 2019

6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Eleanor Roosevelt High School

7601 Hanover Parkway

Greenbelt, MD 20770

6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. Eleanor Roosevelt High School 7601 Hanover Parkway Greenbelt, MD 20770 Wednesday, April 24, 2019

6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Eastern Middle School

300 University Blvd., East

Silver Spring, MD 20901

6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. Eastern Middle School 300 University Blvd., East Silver Spring, MD 20901 Thursday, April 25, 2019

6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Thomas Wootton High School

2100 Wootton Parkway

Rockville, MD 20850

6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. Thomas Wootton High School 2100 Wootton Parkway Rockville, MD 20850 Saturday, April 27, 2019

10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Suitland Community Center

5600 Regency Lane

Suitland-Silver Hill, MD 20746W

10 a.m. — 12 p.m. Suitland Community Center 5600 Regency Lane Suitland-Silver Hill, MD 20746W Tuesday, May 14, 2019

6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Oxon Hill High School

6701 Leyte Drive

Oxon Hill, MD 20745

6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. Oxon Hill High School 6701 Leyte Drive Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Thursday, May 16, 2019

6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley High School

19401 Crystal Rock Drive

Germantown, MD 20874

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.