Overnight closures coming to Maryland Route 90 near Ocean City

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP April 18, 2019 1:33 pm 04/18/2019 01:33pm
Heads up for those traveling between the D.C. area and Ocean City, Maryland, next week: A 5.5-mile stretch of Maryland Route 90 outside the seaside town is being shut down overnight for several days.

The Maryland State Highway Administration announced the April 22-25 closures Thursday.

The SHA said the stretch of MD-90 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for guardrail work, drainage inlet cleaning and removal of debris between U.S. 113 (Worcester Highway) and St. Martin’s Neck Road in Worcester County.

Local access will remain, but the SHA suggests drivers U.S. 50 (Ocean Gateway) into lower Ocean City as an alternate route.

See a map of what areas are affected below.

