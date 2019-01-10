202.5
Home » Transportation News » Purple Line at least…

Purple Line at least a year behind schedule, reports show

By John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP January 10, 2019 8:45 pm 01/10/2019 08:45pm
Share

The Bethesda-to-New Carrollton Purple Line was supposed to open in early 2022, but it’s been delayed by a lawsuit, environmental reviews, property acquisitions and coordination with utilities and CSX.

WASHINGTON – Newly obtained reports show the Purple Line is at least a year behind schedule.

The Bethesda-to-New Carrollton rail line was supposed to open in early 2022, but it’s been delayed by a lawsuit, environmental reviews, property acquisitions and coordination with utilities and CSX.

Maryland transit leaders insist a late 2022 opening is still possible.

But in reports obtained by The Washington Post, the companies building the line have said it won’t begin carrying passengers until at least 2023 – and that’s if construction is accelerated.

Related Stories

If not, it could open two years late, in 2024.

State agencies believe the companies can do more to speed up construction. The delays have added more than $200 million to the light-rail line’s cost.

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
john aaron Local News Maryland News purple line purple line construction Transportation News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
Celebrity deaths
First winter storm of 2019
Today in History: Jan. 17
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 13-19
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
19 places to visit in 2019
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Top local sports moments
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
2018 local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Indonesia's December tsunami
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)