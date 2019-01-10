Purple Line at least a year behind schedule, reports show

The Bethesda-to-New Carrollton Purple Line was supposed to open in early 2022, but it’s been delayed by a lawsuit, environmental reviews, property acquisitions and coordination with utilities and CSX.

FILE — In this photo taken in September 2018, workers put up rebar and spray special concrete behind it to hold the tunnel for the Purple Line in place. (WTOP/Max Smith)

The Bethesda-to-New Carrollton Purple Line was supposed to open in early 2022, but it’s been delayed by a lawsuit, environmental reviews, property acquisitions and coordination with utilities and CSX.

WASHINGTON – Newly obtained reports show the Purple Line is at least a year behind schedule.

Maryland transit leaders insist a late 2022 opening is still possible.

But in reports obtained by The Washington Post, the companies building the line have said it won’t begin carrying passengers until at least 2023 – and that’s if construction is accelerated.

If not, it could open two years late, in 2024.

State agencies believe the companies can do more to speed up construction. The delays have added more than $200 million to the light-rail line’s cost.

