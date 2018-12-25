Where DC wants to ban right on red

The no turn on red changes require public comment, which is open through Feb. 5. Comments could support or oppose the change specific intersections, or speak more broadly, such as calls for the ban to apply at even more intersections.

WASHINGTON — D.C. is moving to make left turns safer at five intersections by the end of the year, and announced Friday the specific 101 other locations it plans to ban right turns on red.

The changes are some small steps meant to make roadways safer. The city is installing actual infrastructure to slow down drivers turning left and prevent cutting across other lanes of traffic or crosswalks at 7th and T streets NW, 9th and M streets NW, 11th and I streets SE, 11th Street and Columbia Road NW, and 13th and I streets NW.

Similar changes could be made at about 85 other intersections over the next two years.

The no turn on red changes require public comment, which is open through Feb. 5. Comments could support or oppose the change specific intersections, or speak more broadly, such as calls for the ban to apply at even more intersections.

Though a few intersections have red light cameras that can catch illegal turns, many do not, so any enforcement would likely fall to police officers.

The District Department of Transportation said it chose the intersections for changes based on previous crashes, the number of people walking there and other factors.

The proposed intersections where DDOT plans to ban right turns on red by the end of July 2019 are (in order by ward, intersections in more than one ward only listed once):

Ward 1

10th and U streets NW

11th and U streets NW

14th Street and Columbia Road NW

13th and Kenyon streets NW

14th Street and Kenyon Street and Park Road NW

16th Street and New Hampshire Avenue and U Street NW

16th and Lamont streets NW

17th Street and Mount Pleasant Street and Park Road NW

Florida Avenue and 13th Street NW

Georgia Avenue and 7th Street and Florida Avenue NW

Georgia Avenue and Otis Place NW

Ward 2

3rd and D streets NW

11th and M streets NW

12th Expressway and 12th Street and Constitution Avenue NW

13th Street and K Street and K Street NW Service Road

13th and L streets NW

14th Street and K Street NW and K Street NW Service Road

14th and N streets NW

14th and T streets NW

14th and U streets NW

14th Street and Constitution Avenue NW

14th Street and Independence Avenue SW

16th and K streets NW

17th and H streets NW

17th Street and Connecticut Avenue and K Street NW and K Street NW Service Road

17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW

19th and K streets NW

21st and K streets NW

22nd and G streets NW

22nd Street and L Street and New Hampshire Avenue NW

22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW

29th Street and M Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW

E and 3rd streets NW

H and 9th streets NW

I and 22nd streets NW

K Street and 9th Street and New York Avenue NW

M Street and New Hampshire Avenue NW

P and 9th streets NW

Constitution Avenue and 7th Street NW

Independence Avenue and 6th Street SW

Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street and Mt Vernon Place NW

Pennsylvania Avenue and 7th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue and 9th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue and 11th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th Street and Alexander Hamilton Place NW

Vermont Avenue and 15th Street and K Street NW and K Street NW Service Road

Vermont Avenue and H Street and Madison Place NW

Washington Circle and New Hampshire Avenue NW

Ward 3

42nd Street and Ellicott Street and Wisconsin Avenue NW

Albemarle and 42nd streets NW

Calvert Street and 24th Street and Shoreham Dr NW

Calvert Street and 29th Street and Cleveland Avenue and Mcgill Terrace NW

Van Ness Street and 39th Street and Wisconsin Avenue NW

Ward 4

14th Street and Arkansas Avenue NW

14th Street and Colorado Avenue and Kennedy Street NW

Georgia Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue and Rock Creek Church Road NW

Georgia Avenue and Piney Branch Road NW

Georgia Avenue and Randolph Street NW

Hemlock Street and 13th Street and Alaska Avenue NW

Kansas Avenue and Blair Road and North Dakota Avenue NW

Nicholson Street and 13th Street and Colorado Avenue NW

Rock Creek Church Road and Blair Road and Riggs Road NE

Ward 5

1st Street and Florida Avenue NE

14th Street and South Dakota Avenue and Webster Street NE

28th Street and Monroe Street and Rhode Island Avenue NE

Monroe and 10th streets NE

New York Avenue and Bladensburg Road NE

Ward 6

1st and K streets NE

1st Street and New York Avenue and O Street NE

1st and M streets SW

7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue SE

11th Street and E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue SE

H and 2nd streets NW

I and 6th streets SW

M and 1st streets SE

M and 3rd streets SE

R and 7th streets NW

Constitution Avenue and 13th Street and Tennessee Avenue NE

Independence Avenue and 19th Street and Independence Avenue SE Service Road

Interstate 395 and 4th Street and New York Avenue NW

Kentucky Avenue and 13th Street and Independence Avenue SE

Marion Street and R Street and Rhode Island Avenue NW

Maryland Avenue and 15th Street and Benning Road and Bladensburg Road and H Street NE

New Jersey Avenue and D Street NW

North Capitol Street and H Street NW and H Street NE

North Capitol Street and New York Avenue NW and N Street NE and New York Avenue NE

Potomac Avenue SE and Potomac Avenue SW and South Capitol Street

Washington Avenue and 1st Street and C Street SW

Ward 7

49th Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE

Alabama Avenue and 30th Street SE

Alabama Avenue and Naylor Road SE

Benning Road and 39th Street NE

Benning Road and Minnesota Avenue NE

Good Hope and Naylor roads SE

Hunt Place and 44th Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE

Pennsylvania and Minnesota avenues SE

Stoddert Place SE and B Street SE and East Capitol Street

Ward 8

22nd Street SE and Minnesota Avenue SE and Naylor Road SE

Alabama Avenue and 13th Street SE

Alabama Avenue and Jasper Street SE

Southern Avenue and Wheeler Road SE

Comments can be submitted to the District Department of Transportation, Transportation Operations Administration at 55 M St. SE, Washington, D.C. 20003 or by email at vision.zero@dc.gov.

