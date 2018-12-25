Where DC wants to ban right on red

The no turn on red changes require public comment, which is open through Feb. 5. Comments could support or oppose the change specific intersections, or speak more broadly, such as calls for the ban to apply at even more intersections.
WASHINGTON — D.C. is moving to make left turns safer at five intersections by the end of the year, and announced Friday the specific 101 other locations it plans to ban right turns on red.
The changes are some small steps meant to make roadways safer. The city is installing actual infrastructure to slow down drivers turning left and prevent cutting across other lanes of traffic or crosswalks at 7th and T streets NW, 9th and M streets NW, 11th and I streets SE, 11th Street and Columbia Road NW, and 13th and I streets NW.
Similar changes could be made at about 85 other intersections over the next two years.
Though a few intersections have red light cameras that can catch illegal turns, many do not, so any enforcement would likely fall to police officers.
The District Department of Transportation said it chose the intersections for changes based on previous crashes, the number of people walking there and other factors.
The proposed intersections where DDOT plans to ban right turns on red by the end of July 2019 are (in order by ward, intersections in more than one ward only listed once):
Ward 1
- 10th and U streets NW
- 11th and U streets NW
- 14th Street and Columbia Road NW
- 13th and Kenyon streets NW
- 14th Street and Kenyon Street and Park Road NW
- 16th Street and New Hampshire Avenue and U Street NW
- 16th and Lamont streets NW
- 17th Street and Mount Pleasant Street and Park Road NW
- Florida Avenue and 13th Street NW
- Georgia Avenue and 7th Street and Florida Avenue NW
- Georgia Avenue and Otis Place NW
Ward 2
- 3rd and D streets NW
- 11th and M streets NW
- 12th Expressway and 12th Street and Constitution Avenue NW
- 13th Street and K Street and K Street NW Service Road
- 13th and L streets NW
- 14th Street and K Street NW and K Street NW Service Road
- 14th and N streets NW
- 14th and T streets NW
- 14th and U streets NW
- 14th Street and Constitution Avenue NW
- 14th Street and Independence Avenue SW
- 16th and K streets NW
- 17th and H streets NW
- 17th Street and Connecticut Avenue and K Street NW and K Street NW Service Road
- 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 19th and K streets NW
- 21st and K streets NW
- 22nd and G streets NW
- 22nd Street and L Street and New Hampshire Avenue NW
- 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 29th Street and M Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- E and 3rd streets NW
- H and 9th streets NW
- I and 22nd streets NW
- K Street and 9th Street and New York Avenue NW
- M Street and New Hampshire Avenue NW
- P and 9th streets NW
- Constitution Avenue and 7th Street NW
- Independence Avenue and 6th Street SW
- Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street and Mt Vernon Place NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue and 7th Street NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue and 9th Street NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue and 11th Street NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th Street and Alexander Hamilton Place NW
- Vermont Avenue and 15th Street and K Street NW and K Street NW Service Road
- Vermont Avenue and H Street and Madison Place NW
- Washington Circle and New Hampshire Avenue NW
Ward 3
- 42nd Street and Ellicott Street and Wisconsin Avenue NW
- Albemarle and 42nd streets NW
- Calvert Street and 24th Street and Shoreham Dr NW
- Calvert Street and 29th Street and Cleveland Avenue and Mcgill Terrace NW
- Van Ness Street and 39th Street and Wisconsin Avenue NW
Ward 4
- 14th Street and Arkansas Avenue NW
- 14th Street and Colorado Avenue and Kennedy Street NW
- Georgia Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue and Rock Creek Church Road NW
- Georgia Avenue and Piney Branch Road NW
- Georgia Avenue and Randolph Street NW
- Hemlock Street and 13th Street and Alaska Avenue NW
- Kansas Avenue and Blair Road and North Dakota Avenue NW
- Nicholson Street and 13th Street and Colorado Avenue NW
- Rock Creek Church Road and Blair Road and Riggs Road NE
Ward 5
- 1st Street and Florida Avenue NE
- 14th Street and South Dakota Avenue and Webster Street NE
- 28th Street and Monroe Street and Rhode Island Avenue NE
- Monroe and 10th streets NE
- New York Avenue and Bladensburg Road NE
Ward 6
- 1st and K streets NE
- 1st Street and New York Avenue and O Street NE
- 1st and M streets SW
- 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue SE
- 11th Street and E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue SE
- H and 2nd streets NW
- I and 6th streets SW
- M and 1st streets SE
- M and 3rd streets SE
- R and 7th streets NW
- Constitution Avenue and 13th Street and Tennessee Avenue NE
- Independence Avenue and 19th Street and Independence Avenue SE Service Road
- Interstate 395 and 4th Street and New York Avenue NW
- Kentucky Avenue and 13th Street and Independence Avenue SE
- Marion Street and R Street and Rhode Island Avenue NW
- Maryland Avenue and 15th Street and Benning Road and Bladensburg Road and H Street NE
- New Jersey Avenue and D Street NW
- North Capitol Street and H Street NW and H Street NE
- North Capitol Street and New York Avenue NW and N Street NE and New York Avenue NE
- Potomac Avenue SE and Potomac Avenue SW and South Capitol Street
- Washington Avenue and 1st Street and C Street SW
Ward 7
- 49th Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE
- Alabama Avenue and 30th Street SE
- Alabama Avenue and Naylor Road SE
- Benning Road and 39th Street NE
- Benning Road and Minnesota Avenue NE
- Good Hope and Naylor roads SE
- Hunt Place and 44th Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE
- Pennsylvania and Minnesota avenues SE
- Stoddert Place SE and B Street SE and East Capitol Street
Ward 8
- 22nd Street SE and Minnesota Avenue SE and Naylor Road SE
- Alabama Avenue and 13th Street SE
- Alabama Avenue and Jasper Street SE
- Southern Avenue and Wheeler Road SE
Comments can be submitted to the District Department of Transportation, Transportation Operations Administration at 55 M St. SE, Washington, D.C. 20003 or by email at vision.zero@dc.gov.
