A new bike-friendly way to get around the DC area

WASHINGTON — Bicyclists in the D.C. area can face a lot of dangers and hassles, but a new web service aims to show riders how to get around more safely and easily.

Commuter Connections announced on Friday that they’ve launched a Bicycle Route Finder that lets members plan their routes on an interactive map of bike trails, paths and on-street lanes, as well as checking availability of Capital Bikeshare bikes.

Members can click on the starting point and destination anywhere from Frederick County, Maryland, to Prince William County, Virginia, and from Loudoun County, Virginia, to Prince George’s County, Maryland, and get turn-by-turn directions with routes on 2,150 miles of trails, paths and lanes, with more than 30,000 segments and junctions.

“Our new Bicycle Route Finder takes the uncertainty out of cycling,” Commuter Connections Director Nicholas Ramfos said in a statement. “By providing easy access to information about routes and bike availability, we are helping commuters develop the confidence they need to integrate bicycling into their commutes and routines.”

Membership in Commuter Connections is free. You can sign up on their website.

