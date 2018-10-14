Weekend I-95, 95 Express Lane stoppages in Prince William Co. to cause delays

Drivers on Interstate 95 and 95 Express Lanes in southern Prince William County should expect delays and temporary stoppages during the morning hours of several weekends beginning Sept. 29 from construction work, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tells drivers to be prepared to use alternatives routes between sunrise and 10 a.m. starting Sept. 29 until Nov. 4 to avoid delays for work related to a Dominion Energy transmission line replacement project.

Work will take place on I-95 between Exit 160 for VA-123, and Exit 148 for MCB Quantico. In both directions near the work zone, expect state troopers to bring traffic to a slow roll at various times with little notice throughout the morning.

The stoppages are not expected to last more than 15 minutes at a time.

95 Express Lanes will also be blocked in that area. The express lanes will be southbound Saturday mornings. Traffic will be sent out of the lanes south of the Prince William Parkway (Exit 158) and drivers will need to exit the lanes at the Dale City/Rippon Landing exit.

The express lanes will be northbound all day on Sundays and drivers will be able to enter them at Opitz Boulevard.

The stoppages will occur on the following dates:

Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30

Saturday, Oct. 13 and Sunday Oct. 14

Saturday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21

Saturday, Oct. 27 and Sunday Oct. 28

Saturday, Nov. 3 and Sunday Nov. 4

U.S. 1 stoppages

The replacement project will also cause temporary traffic stoppages along U.S. 1 between Chesapeake Driver and River Ridge Boulevard. Officials are also advising drivers to expect delays and use alternative routes. Flaggers will intermittently stop traffic in both direction between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 25

Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 1

Wednesday, Nov. 7

