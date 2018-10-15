202
E-ZPass Md. website down, but customers won’t owe late fees

By Sarah Gibson October 15, 2018 1:16 pm 10/15/2018 01:16pm
WASHINGTON — E-ZPass Maryland’s website is temporarily down due to technical issues.

The company issued a statement apologizing to its customers and assuring that the system was not breached and no customer data was compromised.

Issues began with the website and phone system on Friday, Oct. 12.

The phone system issues were resolved around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, but the website is still not operational.

As a result, there will be no civil penalties for any customers from Friday, Oct. 12 until Wednesday, Oct. 17 for Notice of Toll Due payments.

Maryland Transportation Authority will provide further updates through its website and on Twitter.

Topics:
e-zpass Local News maryland e-zpass Maryland News maryland tolls Transportation News
