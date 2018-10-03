Do it again: More closures of Arlington Memorial Bridge announced

The National Park Service said Wednesday that the Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed for additional repairs the next couple of nights, as well as this weekend.

WASHINGTON — This past weekend’s closure of the Arlington Memorial Bridge for repairs didn’t get the job fully done, the National Park Service said Wednesday. The bridge will be closed again for the next couple of nights, as well as this weekend.

The bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday; again from 9 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday; and from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8.

The park service said the culprit was the same as in the two postponements that preceded last weekend’s work: Mother Nature.

“Sustained high, fast water in the Potomac River” prevented crews from finishing all the work, the park service said in a statement.

“Our first priority on every project is safety,” George Washington Memorial Parkway Superintendent Alexcy Romero said in the statement. “The river was running too high and too fast last weekend to safely have some of the equipment in the Potomac River.”

Last weekend’s bridge work was postponed once by the expected arrival of Hurricane Florence, and then again by heavy rains.

The bridge will be closed intermittently on nights and weekends until 2021. The next closure is scheduled for November.

A public meeting with representatives of the park service, the Federal Highway Administration and the bridge contractor is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the park service’s regional headquarters at 1100 Ohio Drive, Southwest. There’ll be a presentation on the work and the representatives will answer questions.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.