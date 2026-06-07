Get to know Ward 5 DC Council candidate Zachary Parker

WTOP sent questions to each candidate for Ward 5's D.C. Council seat to help voters understand options in June's election. Here are Zachary Parker's answers.

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Ahead of D.C.’s primary election in June, WTOP has sent a questionnaire to all the candidates in each contested race, asking them to introduce themselves to voters, share their priorities and weigh in on some of the most pressing issues facing the District.

Candidates submitted their responses through an online form, and the answers published are verbatim.

The answers below are from Zachary Parker, who’s running to retain his Ward 5 seat on the D.C. Council against challengers Bridget French and Bernita Carmichael.

WTOP: Please briefly describe your professional background. What is your current job, and what experience or skills best prepare you to serve in this role?

Zachary Parker: Zachary Parker is an educator, public servant and community leader committed to building a more equitable District. A graduate of Northwestern University and Teachers College, Columbia University, he began his career as a 7th-grade math teacher before spending nearly a decade supporting D.C. school leaders to improve student outcomes. In 2018, Ward 5 residents elected Parker to the D.C. State Board of Education, where he was unanimously selected as President in 2021. In 2022, he was elected to the D.C. Council, becoming the only openly gay member and the first Black openly gay Council member in District history. Since taking office, Parker has focused on responsive constituent services, major budget investments and transformative legislation, including the District Child Tax Credit and the creation of the State Superintendent’s School Support Office. A proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Parker is known as a bridge builder committed to expanding opportunity and improving quality of life for residents across the District. WTOP: What are your top three priorities if you are elected?

Zachary Parker: My top three priorities are expanding affordable housing, protecting home rule and driving equitable development along corridors like Rhode Island Avenue and 12th Street. I’ve worked with Metro and other landowners to turn vacant lots into housing while pushing for affordable and deeply affordable units. Protecting home rule means defending the District against Congressional interference through litigation, advocacy, and laws that reflect residents’ values, including preventing MPD from collaborating with ICE. I’m also focused on revitalizing commercial corridors through planning studies, grants and partnerships to bring more restaurants, retail and amenities closer to residents. WTOP: Crime remains one of the top issues residents talk about, especially violent crime and youth‑involved offenses. At the same time, there are concerns about civil rights and over‑policing. As a Council member, what would you push for legislatively to improve public safety and how would you know those changes are actually working?

Zachary Parker: I’m proud of the work we’ve done to help drive down crime in Ward 5, which saw the steepest decline in the city. But there is still more work to do, especially around traffic violence and juvenile crime. Ward 5 has too many roads treated like highways or cut-through streets, leaving residents feeling unsafe and unheard. That’s why I supported the STEER Act to hold reckless drivers accountable, and early results show it is helping. But we need stronger enforcement and safer street design. As Chair of the Council’s Committee on Youth Affairs, I’m especially focused on juvenile delinquency. We cannot arrest our way out of this problem. We need prevention, rehabilitation and real intervention strategies. That includes expanding mental health supports through a Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility (PRTF), strengthening re-entry services, and creating pathways to opportunity through programs like the pre-apprenticeship initiative I helped stand up. We should measure success through clear outcomes: reductions in violent crime and traffic fatalities, lower recidivism, improved school attendance and stronger engagement of young people in education and workforce programs. WTOP: Some residents say youth‑involved crime cannot be solved by enforcement alone, while others worry there are not enough consequences when serious crimes occur. What role should the D.C. Council play in reducing youth‑involved crime, and how should prevention, intervention, and accountability work together? Please include where you stand on youth curfews and how, if at all, they should fit into a broader public safety approach.

Zachary Parker: The Council must approach youth-involved crime through prevention, intervention, rehabilitation and accountability together, not as competing ideas. I originally supported the youth curfew emergency because it gave the Executive time to stabilize the situation and pursue alternatives. But it is not a durable long-term solution. Curfews do not solve the underlying problem, which is why I’ve advanced dozens of alternative proposals and continue calling for a comprehensive citywide youth agenda. We also have to confront the reality that youth recidivism is believed to hover around 50%, which tells us detention alone is not working. I’ve introduced legislation to require DYRS to more formally track recidivism. As Chair of the Committee on Youth Affairs, I’ve focused on strengthening rehabilitation at DYRS, where we’ve seen modest improvements in reducing the number of detained youth, shortening placement delays and moving away from problematic confinement practices.There is much, much more to do to stabilize the agency. Another major focus is truancy. I introduced legislation to move truancy operations from CFSA to the Department of Human Services because if kids are not in school, they are not learning and are more likely to become involved in the justice system. DHS is a better-equipped agency to provide case management support to get our youth back on track. WTOP: The D.C. Council does not run schools directly but controls funding and oversight. How would you use that authority to improve outcomes in DCPS and public charter schools?

Zachary Parker: The Council may not run schools directly, but it has significant power through funding, oversight and accountability, and I will continue to use that authority to improve outcomes. First, I support maintaining and strengthening equitable funding across both sectors through the UPSFF so that students are funded based on need, not governance structure. We should be cautious about diverting resources away from the formula, even for important priorities like facilities or compensation, because it risks undermining predictability and equity in school funding. Second, I would double down on oversight and support through OSSE to ensure that dollars are translating into measurable improvements in student outcomes, including attendance, literacy and graduation rates. That is why I introduced legislation to bolster OSSE’s School Support Division. Finally, I we must continue to focus Council oversight on chronic challenges like absenteeism, special education services, and school quality disparities across wards. The goal is not just to fund schools equally, but to ensure that funding leads to real, consistent improvements for students across both DCPS and charter schools. I’ve introduced legislation to redirect truancy operations to DHS; I’ve supported the DHS Truancy Pilot; and I continue to call on my colleagues to treat chronic truancy with the urgency it deserves. WTOP: Housing costs, including rents and home prices, have increased in many cities. What specific policies would you support regarding housing affordability, and how would you balance new development with protecting existing residents and neighborhoods?

Zachary Parker: Rising land prices, construction costs and interest rates in D.C. make it difficult for projects to pencil without gap financing, even when ongoing operating subsidies are not required. To address this, we need predictable gap financing mechanisms, strategic use of public land, streamlined approvals to reduce carrying costs and policies that align additional density with affordability requirements so workforce housing can be delivered at scale across D.C. In Ward 5, new housing should continue to be concentrated in areas well served by transit, major corridors and publicly owned land suitable for mixed income development. That includes the Rhode Island Avenue corridor near the Metro station, Brookland and Edgewood, the New York Avenue and Bladensburg Road corridors and areas surrounding Fort Totten. These locations can support additional density because they already have strong transportation access and infrastructure. At the same time, Ward 5 has absorbed a significant share of recent development. We should continue thoughtful growth here, including gentle density through accessory dwelling units and small multifamily buildings. But housing production must be more equitable across D.C. High opportunity neighborhoods in every ward must help expand housing supply and affordability. WTOP: Some residents have raised concerns about response times, service consistency and follow‑through by District agencies. What role would you, as a Council member, play in using oversight and legislation to strengthen accountability and improve city services?

Zachary Parker: Oversight is essential, and my constituent services team has helped thousands of residents resolve issues ranging from trash removal to leaf pickup. But constituent services alone cannot replace strong, effective management of District agencies. That is the job of the Mayor and the Executive Office. As a Council member, my role is to ensure agencies are accountable for responsiveness, follow-through and results. That means using oversight hearings, budget authority and legislation to set clear expectations and track performance. My oversight of DLCP, for example, has helped strengthen enforcement against neighborhood stores in North Michigan Park selling illegal products like flavored tobacco. I’ve also pushed for improved responsiveness at DDOT and supported investments to the Metropolitan Branch Trail. Going forward, I will continue pushing for consistent follow-through from agencies, improved interagency coordination and requiring transparent reporting on service response times and outcomes. Residents should not have to repeatedly escalate basic service requests to get action. The goal is a District government that responds quickly, follows through consistently and delivers high-quality services across all neighborhoods. WTOP: The Council has a major say in how the city spends its money. When the budget is tight, what should come first, and how would you decide which programs get protected and which don’t?

Zachary Parker: We do not always spend our money as wisely as we should. When the budget is tight, the first step should be to identify and eliminate waste: Duplicative programs, underperforming offices and contracts that do not clearly benefit residents. We should rein in inefficiencies in the procurement process and end “junk” contracts that don’t deliver measurable value. Every dollar should be tied to clear outcomes and transparent performance metrics. At the same time, core responsibilities that directly affect residents’ stability and well-being must be protected. That includes investments in homelessness services, housing stability, public safety, education and efforts to reduce poverty and improve quality of life across every neighborhood. Budget decisions should be guided by evidence: What works, what reaches residents effectively and what produces measurable improvements. We should be willing to cut programs that don’t perform, but equally committed to protecting and strengthening those that do. With a $22 billion budget, we can do better at supporting residents’ quality of life across the board. Each year, I’ve worked to identify waste and inefficiency in government, strengthen programs that are proven to deliver results and ensure taxpayer dollars are used responsibly and effectively. WTOP: Because Congress has authority to review and overturn District laws, what do you see as the Council’s role in addressing congressional involvement in local governance? How assertive, if at all, should Council members be in advocating for home rule?

Zachary Parker: The Council has a responsibility to be both thoughtful and strategic in how we legislate, while also firmly protecting the District’s right to self-governance. Because Congress retains authority to review and overturn D.C. laws, we must be mindful in crafting legislation and proactive in anticipating federal scrutiny. That includes maintaining strong working relationships with members of Congress, including our delegate, and making the case for the District’s decisions in a clear, consistent and factual way. At the same time, home rule is fundamental. Council members should be assertive in defending the District’s autonomy when it is threatened or undermined. That means organizing, advocating and, when necessary, pushing back against congressional interference that does not reflect the will of D.C. residents. That is why I am unequivocal in my support D.C. statehood and local autonomy and why I organized Ward 5 neighbors to lobby on the Hill this past summer. WTOP: From buses and Metro to traffic safety and street conditions, transportation complaints come up across the city. What changes or investments would you focus on to improve how people get around D.C.?

Zachary Parker: I support continued investment in WMATA, which has expanded ridership, improved reliability and earned stronger trust from residents. A well-funded Metro system is essential to getting people across the city efficiently and sustainably. On buses, I’ve worked to ensure that service changes reflect community needs. During WMATA’s Better Bus Network redesign, I advocated for the replacement of two key routes serving Ward 5 seniors—the C63 and D36—and I’m glad WMATA plans to restore service. That kind of behind-the-scenes advocacy is a core part of Council work that often goes unseen, but directly impacts residents. Beyond transit service, we also need to improve street safety and conditions. That means safer road design, better maintenance, and stronger enforcement against dangerous driving behaviors that put other drivers, pedestrians and cyclists at risk. WTOP: Development can involve tradeoffs between growth, neighborhood input, and quality of life. How would you approach development decisions, so neighborhoods have a meaningful voice while the city continues to grow?

Zachary Parker: My approach is to ensure residents have a meaningful voice while the city continues to grow responsibly. That’s the work I’ve already done. I’ve fought for a Langdon Recreation Center redesign that reflects community needs, stood with neighbors to ensure the Crummell School was redeveloped in a way that serves the public, fought for more affordable housing and a grocery store at the old McMillan site and helped secure an agreement to bring urgent care to the former Providence Center site. I also worked with Burroughs parents to ensure students can learn closer to home. My approach is simple: Early and consistent community engagement, transparency in decision-making and ensuring development delivers tangible benefits for existing residents, not just future ones. WTOP: How would you approach the relationship between the Council and the mayor, particularly with respect to collaboration and oversight?

Zachary Parker: The Council and the Mayor must have a relationship grounded in stronger collaboration, clearer communication and mutual respect. We are one city government, but we have not always operated that way, and too often the Council is unfairly blamed or sidelined. That is not productive for residents. We can accomplish far more when we work together, especially on complex challenges like housing, public safety and economic development. We’ve seen the value of alignment when we stood united to keep Monumental Sports in D.C. and when we worked together to defend the District against congressional interference. At the same time, collaboration does not mean the Council abandons its oversight role. We have a responsibility to independently evaluate performance, hold agencies accountable and ensure transparency in how the city is run. At times there will be tension, but we must always be willing to cooperate where we can to deliver results, providing firm, independent oversight where we must. WTOP: Residents continue to raise concerns about D.C.’s 911 system, from long wait times to delayed emergency response. What should the Council’s role be in fixing these problems, and what specific changes would you push for to make the system more reliable?

Zachary Parker: The Council has a direct responsibility to ensure D.C.’s 911 system is reliable, responsive, and adequately staffed. When residents call in emergencies, they need confidence that help will come quickly and consistently. A key priority is strengthening the Office of Unified Communications (OUC) by improving training, reducing burnout, and treating call takers and dispatchers as the frontline public safety professionals they are. That also means increasing pay and support to improve recruitment and retention in a high-stress environment. In addition, we need better staffing models, modernized technology and clearer performance benchmarks so we can identify bottlenecks and hold the system accountable for response times. WTOP: Concerns about ethics and accountability at the D.C. Council have repeatedly surfaced in recent years. As a Council member, how would you help rebuild public trust and what should happen when members violate ethical standards?

Zachary Parker: Rebuilding public trust in the Council starts with transparency, consistency and accountability. Residents need to see that decisions are made in the public interest, with clear explanations of how and why policies are adopted and full disclosure of potential conflicts of interest. As a Councilmember, I support strengthening ethics rules where needed, ensuring timely and meaningful disclosure requirements and making Council processes more open and accessible to the public. When ethical standards are violated, there must be real consequences. That includes independent investigation, clear due process and enforcement that is consistent, regardless of position or seniority. WTOP: Ward 5 has a higher poverty rate than several other wards, but also rising housing costs and a growing number of higher‑income households. How would you balance new development with protections for lower‑income and longtime residents?

Zachary Parker: Balancing growth with stability for longtime and lower-income residents in Ward 5 requires a two-track approach: Building more housing while actively preventing displacement. On the supply side, I support new development along key corridors and transit areas, with a mix of market-rate, affordable and deeply affordable units. Increasing housing overall is essential to easing long-term cost pressures. At the same time, we must protect existing residents. That means strengthening tenant protections, expanding access to housing assistance, providing tax relief for seniors and others, and ensuring redevelopment includes meaningful affordability requirements so residents can remain in their communities as they change. We also need to invest in workforce development and small business support so longtime residents benefit economically from neighborhood growth, not just face rising costs. That is the work I have done—helping bring online hundreds of affordable housing units and amenities like grocery stores. It’s also why I fought for union jobs in the RFK deal and supported the Child Tax Credit to directly reduce costs for working families. WTOP: What’s one place, tradition or moment that makes D.C. feel like home to you?

Zachary Parker: One thing that makes D.C. feel like home to me is our tradition of community festivals and street activations. We’ve lost some of those over time, which is why I revived Ward 5 Day, originally started under Harry Thomas Sr. I hear constantly from residents who love H Street Festival or miss events like the Georgia Avenue Festival. I strongly support bringing back and expanding these kinds of gatherings: Live music, local culture and community connection that bring our neighborhoods to life. WTOP: What’s something about you that voters would never learn from your résumé or campaign website?

Zachary Parker: For much of my life, I’ve played the alto saxophone, and music has been an important part of who I am. I love live music, and one of the things I enjoy most about living in D.C. is the ability to experience it throughout the city, from local venues to larger performances.

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