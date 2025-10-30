Takoma Park man accused of disguising himself to film women in gym locker rooms

A man is facing multiple charges after police say he disguised himself as a woman to secretly record women inside gym locker rooms across Montgomery County, Maryland.

A Takoma Park man is facing multiple charges after police say he disguised himself as a woman to secretly record women inside gym locker rooms across Montgomery County, Maryland.

Montgomery County police arrested 44-year-old Tshikundi Taty on Wednesday after following him to a Planet Fitness in White Oak, where officers said he was found inside the women’s locker room wearing a disguise. He was arrested on the scene and charged with multiple counts of peeping tom and related offenses.

Investigators began tracking Taty after a woman at One Life Fitness in Germantown reported being filmed while showering on Oct. 10.

Taty would go into the women’s locker room dressed as a woman, record the victim without consent, then remove his disguise afterward to blend in before fleeing the gym, according to a news release from police.

Detectives said they believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police are asking anyone who thinks they may have been a victim to contact the department at (240) 773-6200, or reach Crime Solvers of Montgomery County anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Authorities said the investigation remains active as they work to determine whether similar incidents occurred at other gyms in the region.

