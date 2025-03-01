1 person dead, child injured after being slammed into vehicle fleeing police

One person is dead and a child is injured after their car was slammed into by another vehicle fleeing police in Landover, Maryland, Friday night.

A “partner law enforcement agency” was trying to do a traffic stop around 7:30 p.m., Prince George’s County police said.

The driver of that vehicle sped away from the scene, and was chased by Prince George’s County police officers before colliding with an unrelated car at the intersection of Belle Haven Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

The driver of that unrelated car died of their injuries. A child inside that car was also hurt, but their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said the person who fled the initial traffic stop is in custody at a hospital. Their injuries are believed to be critical.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating the deadly police-involved pursuit.

