Arlington teen killed in suspected drunken driving incident

Arlington County police have charged a Virginia teen with the death of another young passenger who was killed during a suspected drunken driving incident early Saturday morning.

Officials said five occupants, including Arlington residents Nicholas Rados, 19, and Brooks Bare, 18, were involved in a single-vehicle crash just before 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Harrison Street.

“Mr. Bare, who was the driver of the vehicle, was traveling northbound on N. Harrison Street when he struck several parked, unoccupied vehicles on the side of the roadway, resulting in his vehicle overturning,” the department said in a news release.

By the time first responders arrived, Rados was suffering life-threatening injuries. He died after being taken to a hospital for emergency care.

Three other unidentified passengers were evaluated or treated for injuries but are expected to survive the crash.

“As a result of the on-scene investigation, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash,” the department said.

Bare is currently being held without bond and charged for driving under the influence, refusing a Breathalyzer or blood test, and involuntary manslaughter.

Arlington County officials ask anyone with information to contact the investigators at dgilmore@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-4049. Tips can also be reported anonymously using 1-866-411-8477.

