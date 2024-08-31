Live Radio
Home » Crime News » Beltsville man arrested in…

Beltsville man arrested in connection with hit-and-run death of DC woman

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

August 31, 2024, 5:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Beltsville, Maryland, man was arrested and charged Friday in connection with the deadly pedestrian hit-and-run that happened in Bladensburg and claimed the life of a 64-year-old D.C. woman.

Bladensburg police say they arrested Jerome Michael Phillip Young, 42, on a warrant from Prince George’s County.

He’s been charged with manslaughter, negligent manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, reckless endangerment, fleeing the scene of a crash causing death, and other charges in the death of Susan Woodard.

According to authorities, the alleged hit-and-run happened Aug. 20 in the 4500 block of Bladensburg Road around 11:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers found Woodard after she was struck by a vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Young is currently being held at the Prince George’s County Detention Center.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up