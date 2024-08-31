Beltsville man arrested in connection with hit-and-run death of DC woman

A Beltsville, Maryland, man was arrested and charged Friday in connection with the deadly pedestrian hit-and-run that happened in Bladensburg and claimed the life of a 64-year-old D.C. woman.

Bladensburg police say they arrested Jerome Michael Phillip Young, 42, on a warrant from Prince George’s County.

He’s been charged with manslaughter, negligent manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, reckless endangerment, fleeing the scene of a crash causing death, and other charges in the death of Susan Woodard.

According to authorities, the alleged hit-and-run happened Aug. 20 in the 4500 block of Bladensburg Road around 11:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers found Woodard after she was struck by a vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Young is currently being held at the Prince George’s County Detention Center.

